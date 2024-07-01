2024 Individual Winners

Artist

http://amandarussorubman.com/

Instagram

Amanda Russo Rubman is a Hudson Valley based artist, designer, and lifelong learner. Most drawn to sculpture, her work is typically layered in texture and technique that may include photography, motion, and antique materials. Amanda's work has been exhibited at Artport Kingston, WSA, Inness, WAAM and awarded NYCxDESIGN Winner 2024.

Second Place: Jennifer Delora

Third Place: Scott Ackerman

Author

First Place: Carol Durant

Second Place: Dorian J. Sinnott

Third Place: Holly George-Warren

Auto Mechanic

First Place: Palenville Auto

Second Place: Prestige Toyota Service

Third Place: East Chester Auto Group

Barista

First Place: Raven DiRaffaele - Willa’s

Second Place: Josh Rosenmeier, Rough Draft Bar & Books

Third Place: Britt + Melissa - Monkey Joe Roasting Company

Chef

First Place: Wilson Costa, Misto

Second Place: Mark Suszczynski, Harvest Real Food Catering

Third Place: Devin Mills, Peekamoose Restaurant

Furniture Maker

First Place: Sawkille

Second Place: Hoener Farms

Third Place: Fabulous Furniture

Hairstylist/Colorist

First Place: Alisha Tompkins, Hair by Leash

Second Place: Cece Brill- JEM Hair Salon

Third Place: Miranda Ritvanen @Luxhairstuido

Local Celebrity

First Place: Paul Rudd

Second Place: Jennifer Delora

Third Place: Vera Farmiga

Maker

First Place: Barbara Mansfield, Phoenicia Soap Makers Space

Second Place: Cheyenne Mallo Pottery

Third Place: Willow Deep Studio

Photographer

First Place: Joe Mack Event Photographer

Second Place: Juliet Lofaro Portrait Photographer

Third Place: Blauvelt Photography

Politician

First Place: Pat Ryan

Second Place: Senator Michelle Hinchey

Third Place: Sarahana Shrestha

Radio Personality

First Place: Rick Schneider, WKZE

Second Place: Nadine Ferraro, Radio Kingston