2024 Individual Winners

Artist
First Place: Amanda Russo Rubman / AR Studio
http://amandarussorubman.com/
Instagram
Amanda Russo Rubman is a Hudson Valley based artist, designer, and lifelong learner. Most drawn to sculpture, her work is typically layered in texture and technique that may include photography, motion, and antique materials. Amanda's work has been exhibited at Artport Kingston, WSA, Inness, WAAM and awarded NYCxDESIGN Winner 2024.
Second Place: Jennifer Delora
Third Place: Scott Ackerman
Author
First Place: Carol Durant
Second Place: Dorian J. Sinnott
Third Place: Holly George-Warren
Auto Mechanic
First Place: Palenville Auto
Second Place: Prestige Toyota Service
Third Place: East Chester Auto Group
Barista
First Place: Raven DiRaffaele - Willa’s
Second Place: Josh Rosenmeier, Rough Draft Bar & Books
Third Place: Britt + Melissa - Monkey Joe Roasting Company
Chef
First Place: Wilson Costa, Misto
Second Place: Mark Suszczynski, Harvest Real Food Catering
Third Place: Devin Mills, Peekamoose Restaurant
Furniture Maker
First Place: Sawkille
Second Place: Hoener Farms
Third Place: Fabulous Furniture
Hairstylist/Colorist
First Place: Alisha Tompkins, Hair by Leash
Second Place: Cece Brill- JEM Hair Salon
Third Place: Miranda Ritvanen @Luxhairstuido
Local Celebrity
First Place: Paul Rudd
Second Place: Jennifer Delora
Third Place: Vera Farmiga
Maker
First Place: Barbara Mansfield, Phoenicia Soap Makers Space
Second Place: Cheyenne Mallo Pottery
Third Place: Willow Deep Studio
Photographer
First Place: Joe Mack Event Photographer
Second Place: Juliet Lofaro Portrait Photographer
Third Place: Blauvelt Photography
Politician
First Place: Pat Ryan
Second Place: Senator Michelle Hinchey
Third Place: Sarahana Shrestha
Radio Personality
First Place: Rick Schneider, WKZE
Second Place: Nadine Ferraro, Radio KingstonThird Place: Joe Donahue, WAMC