2024 Nature & the Outdoors Winners

Bike Shop
First Place: Overlook Bicycles
Second Place: Bicycle Depot
Third Place: TRT Bicycles
Bike Trail
First Place: Ashokan Rail Trail- Woodstock Dike Trailhead
Second Place: Wallkill Valley Rail Trail, New Paltz
Third Place: Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
Campground
First Place: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Lazy River in Gardiner, NY50 Bevier Road, Gardiner, NY 12525
(845) 255-5193
https://lazyriverny.com/
Set on 100 acres by Wallkill River, our camp-resort offers views of the Shawangunk Ridge and features a water playground, a lazy river, jumping pillows and more! Enjoy luxurious cabins and campsites near Albany, NY, close to Minnewaska State Park and New Paltz history. Come to Jellystone Park™ Lazy River for the ultimate family camping experience.
Second Place: North/South Lake Campground
Third Place: Whip-O-Will Campground
Dog Park
First Place: Kingston Point Dog Park
Second Place: Roeliff Jansen Park
Third Place: Ulster County Canines Dog Park
Golf Course
First Place: Dinsmore Golf Course
Second Place: Rip Van Winkle Country Club
Third Place: The Twaalfskill Club
Guided Tour
First Place: Mills Mansion
Second Place: Hudson River Cruises
Third Place: Olana State Historic Site
Hike
First Place: Mohonk Preserve
Second Place: Minnewaska State Park Preserve
Third Place: Staatsburgh State Historic Site
Horse Stables/Riding Lessons
First Place: Horses for a Change at Frog Hollow Farm
Second Place: Southlands Foundation
Third Place: Ohioville Farm
Third Place: Vertical Limit Stable
Outdoor Apparel & Gear
First Place: Kenco Outfitters
Second Place: Camp Catskill
Third Place: Rock and Snow
Park/Preserve
First Place: Mohonk Preserve
Second Place: Minnewaska State Park Preserve
Third Place: Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
Picnic Spot
First Place: Olana State Historic Site
Second Place: Saugerties Lighthouse
Third Place: Sojourner Truth Park
Place to Paddle
First Place: Rondout Creek
Second Place: Tivoli Bays
Third Place: North South Lake State Park
Public Swimming Area
First Place: Taconic State Park - Rudd Pond Area
Second Place: North/South Lake Campground
Third Place: Kingston Point Park
Rail Trail
First Place: Ashokan Rail Trail- Woodstock Dike Trailhead
Second Place: Hudson Valley Rail Trail
Third Place: Wallkill Valley Rail Trail
Ski Area
First Place: Belleayre Mountain Ski Center
Second Place: Hunter Mountain Resort
Third Place: Catamount Mountain Resort
Summer Camp
First Place: Wild Earth Wilderness School2307 Lucas Turnpike, High Falls
(845) 256-9830
https://wildearth.org/
At Wild Earth, children and adults head into the woods and off the trails where they’re meeting plants and animals, learning wilderness skills, creating natural crafts, and building deep connections with friends and inspiring mentors.
Second Place: Horses for a Change at Frog Hollow Farm
Third Place: Hudson valleys best
Sunset Spot
First Place: Ashokan Reservoir Promenade East Parking Lot
Second Place: Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
Third Place: Olana State Historic Site