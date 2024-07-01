2024 Nature & the Outdoors Winners

Bike Shop

First Place: Overlook Bicycles

Second Place: Bicycle Depot

Third Place: TRT Bicycles

Bike Trail

First Place: Ashokan Rail Trail- Woodstock Dike Trailhead

Second Place: Wallkill Valley Rail Trail, New Paltz

Third Place: Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Campground

50 Bevier Road, Gardiner, NY 12525

(845) 255-5193



Set on 100 acres by Wallkill River, our camp-resort offers views of the Shawangunk Ridge and features a water playground, a lazy river, jumping pillows and more! Enjoy luxurious cabins and campsites near Albany, NY, close to Minnewaska State Park and New Paltz history. Come to Jellystone Park™ Lazy River for the ultimate family camping experience.

Second Place: North/South Lake Campground

Third Place: Whip-O-Will Campground

Dog Park

First Place: Kingston Point Dog Park

Second Place: Roeliff Jansen Park

Third Place: Ulster County Canines Dog Park

Golf Course

First Place: Dinsmore Golf Course

Second Place: Rip Van Winkle Country Club

Third Place: The Twaalfskill Club

Guided Tour

First Place: Mills Mansion

Second Place: Hudson River Cruises

Third Place: Olana State Historic Site

Hike

First Place: Mohonk Preserve

Second Place: Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Third Place: Staatsburgh State Historic Site

Horse Stables/Riding Lessons

First Place: Horses for a Change at Frog Hollow Farm

Second Place: Southlands Foundation

Third Place: Ohioville Farm

Third Place: Vertical Limit Stable

Outdoor Apparel & Gear

First Place: Kenco Outfitters

Second Place: Camp Catskill

Third Place: Rock and Snow

Park/Preserve

First Place: Mohonk Preserve

Second Place: Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Third Place: Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Picnic Spot

First Place: Olana State Historic Site

Second Place: Saugerties Lighthouse

Third Place: Sojourner Truth Park

Place to Paddle

First Place: Rondout Creek

Second Place: Tivoli Bays

Third Place: North South Lake State Park

Public Swimming Area

First Place: Taconic State Park - Rudd Pond Area

Second Place: North/South Lake Campground

Third Place: Kingston Point Park

Rail Trail

First Place: Ashokan Rail Trail- Woodstock Dike Trailhead

Second Place: Hudson Valley Rail Trail

Third Place: Wallkill Valley Rail Trail

Ski Area

First Place: Belleayre Mountain Ski Center

Second Place: Hunter Mountain Resort

Third Place: Catamount Mountain Resort

Summer Camp

First Place: Wild Earth Wilderness School

2307 Lucas Turnpike, High Falls(845) 256-9830

At Wild Earth, children and adults head into the woods and off the trails where they’re meeting plants and animals, learning wilderness skills, creating natural crafts, and building deep connections with friends and inspiring mentors.

Second Place: Horses for a Change at Frog Hollow Farm

Third Place: Hudson valleys best

Sunset Spot

First Place: Ashokan Reservoir Promenade East Parking Lot

Second Place: Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park