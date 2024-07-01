2024 Retail Winners

Antiques Shop

First Place: Water Street Market

Second Place: Red Owl Collective

Third Place: The Babe Cave Vintage/La Grotta Bazaar

Art Supply Store

First Place: Bailey Pottery Equipment

Second Place: Manny's Art Supplies

Third Place: Catskill Art Supply

Auto Dealership

First Place: Sawyer Motors

Second Place: Prestige Toyota-NY

Third Place: East Chester Auto Group Inc.

Bookstore

First Place: Rough Draft Bar & Books

Second Place: Oblong Books

Third Place: Inquiring Mind Bookstore & Cafe

Butcher Shop

First Place: Smoke House of the Catskills

Second Place: The Meat Wagon

Third Place: Woodstock Meats

Candy Store

First Place: Guilty Pleasures Cheesecakes

Second Place: Samuel's Sweet Shop

Third Place: Kingston Candy Bar

Cheese Shop

First Place: The Corner Counter

Second Place: Cheese Louise

Third Place: Talbott & Arding

Chocolatier

First Place: Krause's Chocolates

Second Place: Fruition Chocolate Works

Second Place: Lagusta's Luscious Café!

Comic Book Store

First Place: Megabrain Comics

Second Place: Worlds End Comics

Third Place: POW! Card Games & Comics

Custom Frame Shop

First Place: Catskill Art Supply - Frame Shop

Second Place: White Mule Framing Inc

Third Place: The Rhinebeck Artist's Shop

Dog Trainer

First Place: Daley Obedience



1007 Route 28, Kingston, NY 12401(845) 901-4567

Daley Obedience provides dog boarding, training and daycare services. Our specialty is behavior modification. We also offer basic and advanced obedience. We place a high priority on educating owners on dog behavior and how to help your dog thrive, not just survive, in our human world.

Second Place: Sirius Play Dog Training, Rhinebeck, NY

Third Place: Fearless K9

Fishmonger

First Place: Adams Fairacre Farms

Second Place: Gadaleto's Seafood Market & Eatery

Third Place: Cold Spring Fish

Footwear Store

First Place: Montano's Shoe Store

Second Place: Pegasus Footwear

Third Place: Fleet Feet Poughkeepsie

Gift Store

First Place: Ritualist

Second Place: Fool For Love

Third Place: Handmade and More

Gourmet Food Market

First Place: Adams Fairacre Farms

Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate

Third Place: Accord Market

Grocery Store

First Place: Adams Fairacre Farms

Second Place: Black Cat Bulk Goods

Third Place: Accord Market

Health Food Store

First Place: Mother Earth's Storehouse

Second Place: High Falls Food Co-op

Third Place: Black Cat Bulk Goods

Jewelry Store

First Place: Adel Chefridi Fine Jewelry

Second Place: Schneider's Jewelers Inc

Third Place: Kingston Fine Jewelry

Kids' Clothing Store

First Place: Little rabbit wears

Second Place: Rebus

Third Place: StarryBird Kids

Lingerie

First Place: Salix Intimates



10 Main Street, Suite 424, New Paltz, NY 12561(845) 633-8028

Located on the second floor of the Water Street Market in New Paltz, Salix Intimates is a lingerie boutique and apothecary specializing in earth-friendly garments and lifestyle items. Fun and flirty lingerie for special occasions or just because! Expert bra fitters on staff focusing on comfort, style and fit.

Second Place: Hidden Gem

Third Place: Flirt Boutique

Men's Shop

First Place: Kenco Outfitters

Second Place: Fool For Love

Third Place: Clubhouse Vintage

Musical Instrument Store

First Place: Woodstock Music Shop

Second Place: Stockade guitars

Third Place: Planet Woodstock Music

Pet Boarding/Daycare

First Place: Wag Inn Boarding

Second Place: Rondout Valley Pet Care & Dawn's Dog Boarding

Third Place: Daley Obedience

Pet Store

First Place: Farm House Feed Co

Second Place: Saugertails Pet Supply

Third Place: Paws & Tail Pantry

Record Store

First Place: Everything Nice

Second Place: Spike's Record Rack

Third Place: Rhinebeck Vinyl Vault

Remote Work Spot

First Place: Rough Draft Bar & Books

Second Place: Citiot

Third Place: Bangallworks

Sustainable Business

First Place: Rural Center Refillery

Second Place: Black Cat Bulk Goods

Third Place: The Blue Refillery

Tattoo Parlor

First Place: Graceland Tattoo



2722 W Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590(845) 297-3001

Have you been thinking about a new tattoo or piercing? Let Graceland Tattoo help you create a piece that will stand the test of time. Established in 2003 in the heart of Hudson Valley, our tattoo shop has been working in most styles and following all the trends in body piercing. We've earned a reputation for running a clean and caring shop while creating top quality works of art.

Second Place: Guts'N Glory Tattoo LLC

Third Place: Deep Down Tattoo LLC

Tire Shop

First Place: Van Kleecks Tire Inc

Second Place: Kingston Tires

Third Place: Gene's Tire Service, (845) 626-7008

Toy Store

First Place: The Rare Bear

Second Place: Land of Oz Toys

Third Place: Brickhouse Resellers

Vintage Clothing

First Place: Clubhouse Vintage

Second Place: Fool For Love

Third Place: The Babe Cave Vintage/La Grotta bazaar

Wine/Liquor Shop

First Place: Boutique Wines, Spirits & Ciders, Fishkill

Second Place: The Bottle Shop at Astor Square

Third Place: JK's Wine & Liquor

Women's Boutique

First Place: Shoppe Girl

Second Place: Fool For Love

Third Place: The Babe Cave Vintage/La Grotta Bazaar

Yarn Store

First Place: Yarn Farm Kingston LLC

Second Place: Beetle and Fred

Third Place: Perfect Blend Yarn & Tea Shop