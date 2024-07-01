2024 Retail Winners

Antiques Shop
First Place: Water Street Market
Second Place: Red Owl Collective
Third Place: The Babe Cave Vintage/La Grotta Bazaar
Art Supply Store
First Place: Bailey Pottery Equipment
Second Place: Manny's Art Supplies
Third Place: Catskill Art Supply
Auto Dealership
First Place: Sawyer Motors
Second Place: Prestige Toyota-NY
Third Place: East Chester Auto Group Inc.
Bookstore
First Place: Rough Draft Bar & Books
Second Place: Oblong Books
Third Place: Inquiring Mind Bookstore & Cafe
Butcher Shop
First Place: Smoke House of the Catskills
Second Place: The Meat Wagon
Third Place: Woodstock Meats
Candy Store
First Place: Guilty Pleasures Cheesecakes
Second Place: Samuel's Sweet Shop
Third Place: Kingston Candy Bar
Cheese Shop
First Place: The Corner Counter
Second Place: Cheese Louise
Third Place: Talbott & Arding
Chocolatier
First Place: Krause's Chocolates
Second Place: Fruition Chocolate Works
Second Place: Lagusta's Luscious Café!
Comic Book Store
First Place: Megabrain Comics
Second Place: Worlds End Comics
Third Place: POW! Card Games & Comics
Custom Frame Shop
First Place: Catskill Art Supply - Frame Shop
Second Place: White Mule Framing Inc
Third Place: The Rhinebeck Artist's Shop
Dog Trainer
First Place: Daley Obedience
1007 Route 28, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 901-4567
https://www.daleyobedience.com/
Daley Obedience provides dog boarding, training and daycare services. Our specialty is behavior modification. We also offer basic and advanced obedience. We place a high priority on educating owners on dog behavior and how to help your dog thrive, not just survive, in our human world.
Second Place: Sirius Play Dog Training, Rhinebeck, NY
Third Place: Fearless K9
Fishmonger
First Place: Adams Fairacre Farms
Second Place: Gadaleto's Seafood Market & Eatery
Third Place: Cold Spring Fish
Footwear Store
First Place: Montano's Shoe Store
Second Place: Pegasus Footwear
Third Place: Fleet Feet Poughkeepsie
Gift Store
First Place: Ritualist
Second Place: Fool For Love
Third Place: Handmade and More
Gourmet Food Market
First Place: Adams Fairacre Farms
Second Place: Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate
Third Place: Accord Market
Grocery Store
First Place: Adams Fairacre Farms
Second Place: Black Cat Bulk Goods
Third Place: Accord Market
Health Food Store
First Place: Mother Earth's Storehouse
Second Place: High Falls Food Co-op
Third Place: Black Cat Bulk Goods
Jewelry Store
First Place: Adel Chefridi Fine Jewelry
Second Place: Schneider's Jewelers Inc
Third Place: Kingston Fine Jewelry
Kids' Clothing Store
First Place: Little rabbit wears
Second Place: Rebus
Third Place: StarryBird Kids
Lingerie
First Place: Salix Intimates
10 Main Street, Suite 424, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 633-8028
www.salixintimates.com
Located on the second floor of the Water Street Market in New Paltz, Salix Intimates is a lingerie boutique and apothecary specializing in earth-friendly garments and lifestyle items. Fun and flirty lingerie for special occasions or just because! Expert bra fitters on staff focusing on comfort, style and fit.
Second Place: Hidden Gem
Third Place: Flirt Boutique
Men's Shop
First Place: Kenco Outfitters
Second Place: Fool For Love
Third Place: Clubhouse Vintage
Musical Instrument Store
First Place: Woodstock Music Shop
Second Place: Stockade guitars
Third Place: Planet Woodstock Music
Pet Boarding/Daycare
First Place: Wag Inn Boarding
Second Place: Rondout Valley Pet Care & Dawn's Dog Boarding
Third Place: Daley Obedience
Pet Store
First Place: Farm House Feed Co
Second Place: Saugertails Pet Supply
Third Place: Paws & Tail Pantry
Record Store
First Place: Everything Nice
Second Place: Spike's Record Rack
Third Place: Rhinebeck Vinyl Vault
Remote Work Spot
First Place: Rough Draft Bar & Books
Second Place: Citiot
Third Place: Bangallworks
Sustainable Business
First Place: Rural Center Refillery
Second Place: Black Cat Bulk Goods
Third Place: The Blue Refillery
Tattoo Parlor
First Place: Graceland Tattoo
2722 W Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-3001
https://gracelandtattoo.com/
Have you been thinking about a new tattoo or piercing? Let Graceland Tattoo help you create a piece that will stand the test of time. Established in 2003 in the heart of Hudson Valley, our tattoo shop has been working in most styles and following all the trends in body piercing. We've earned a reputation for running a clean and caring shop while creating top quality works of art.
Second Place: Guts'N Glory Tattoo LLC
Third Place: Deep Down Tattoo LLC
Tire Shop
First Place: Van Kleecks Tire Inc
Second Place: Kingston Tires
Third Place: Gene's Tire Service, (845) 626-7008
Toy Store
First Place: The Rare Bear
Second Place: Land of Oz Toys
Third Place: Brickhouse Resellers
Vintage Clothing
First Place: Clubhouse Vintage
Second Place: Fool For Love
Third Place: The Babe Cave Vintage/La Grotta bazaar
Wine/Liquor Shop
First Place: Boutique Wines, Spirits & Ciders, Fishkill
Second Place: The Bottle Shop at Astor Square
Third Place: JK's Wine & Liquor
Women's Boutique
First Place: Shoppe Girl
Second Place: Fool For Love
Third Place: The Babe Cave Vintage/La Grotta Bazaar
Yarn Store
First Place: Yarn Farm Kingston LLC
Second Place: Beetle and Fred
Third Place: Perfect Blend Yarn & Tea Shop