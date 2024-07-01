2024 Shelter Winners

Appliance Store

First Place: Sohns Appliance Center, Main Street, Walden NY

Second Place: Earl B. Feiden Appliance

Third Place: H.L. Snyder & Sons Inc.

Architect

First Place: Loj Architecture and Building Science

Second Place: Blejer Architecture

Third Place: S3 Architecture LLC

Bed & Breakfast

First Place: ElmRock Inn

Second Place: The Gray Barn at Woodstock Farm Sanctuary

Third Place: River Run Bed & Breakfast

Carpenter

Second Place: Prospect Street Designs

Third Place: JMullen&Sons

Child Care

First Place: Speckled Frog Playcare LLC

Second Place: YWCA Ulster County

Third Place: Hudson Valleys best

Electrician

First Place: TZ Electric Inc

Second Place: Stoneridge Electrical Service, Inc.

Third Place: Shokan Electric (845) 679-5623

Furniture Store

First Place: Ulster Habitat ReStore

Second Place: Hammertown Rhinebeck

Third Place: Wiedy's Furniture

Garden Center

First Place: Adams Fairacre Farms

Second Place: Catskill Native Nursery

Third Place: Augustine Nursery

General Contractor

First Place: Next Level Design & Construction LLC

Second Place: Chestnut Hill Renovations, Woodstock

Third Place: Ecobuilders, Millerton

General Repair Business

First Place: Next Level Design & Construction LLC

Second Place: Koerner Construction LLC

Third Place: Mr. Fix It (845) 532-0481

Hardware Store

4 Hill Mill Road, Woodstock NY 12498(845) 679-2115

Houst Hardware is a local, independent, family-owned hardware store operating in the heart of Woodstock since 1932. They have items for tinkers, makers, contractors, DIYers, dreamers, gardeners, artists, campers, kids, cooks, and BBQers. Houst has a complete line of Equipment Rentals, too. There’s something for everyone at Houst Hardware!

Second Place: Williams Lumber Co.

Third Place: Herzog's Home Center of Kingston

Home Builder

First Place: Upstate Modernist

Second Place: Ecobuilders Millerton

Third Place: 3rd Generation Builders

Home Center

First Place: Hudson Valley Kitchen Design Center

Second Place: Williams Lumber Co.

Third Place: Herzog's Home Center of Kingston

Hotel

First Place: Starlite Motel

Second Place: Reclaimed Motel

Third Place: The Graham & Co.

House Inspector

First Place: Halo Home Inspections

Second Place: Hudson Valley Inspections/Dom Covello

Third Place: Scott Saso

Housewares Store

First Place: Warren Kitchen & Cutlery

Second Place: Ulster County Habitat for Humanity Restore

Third Place: Gilded Carriage

Interior Designer

First Place: Hudson Valley Kitchen Design Center

Hudson Valley Kitchen Design Center is here to help you make the most of your personal surroundings, so that it can be a reflection of your personal style. We specialize in everything from full custom to stock cabinetry, and we are here to help with kitchen, bathroom, pantry, office, and closet renovations.

Second Place: EvolveD Interiors

Third Place: Jennifer Lynn Interiors

Landscaper

First Place: Bloom Fine Gardening

Second Place: The Phantom Gardener

Third Place: Design Wild, Inc

Moving/Storage

First Place: AGS Moving Deliveries & Storage

Second Place: J Pinks Moval and Removal

Third Place: Arnoff Moving & Storage

Plumber

First Place: HWS, Inc. - Mitsubishi Heat Pumps, HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing

Second Place: EZ HPS Services LLC

Third Place: Lowe Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc

Plumbing Supplies

First Place: N&S Supply and Bath Classics Showroom

Second Place: Winsupply of Middletown

Third Place: Beck's Home And Hardware

Real Estate Agent (name, business)

First Place: Angela Lanuto | The Angela Lanuto Team at Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty

Second Place: Amy Crossfield, Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty

Third Place: Shannon O’Connell, Grist Mill Real Estate

Real Estate Firm/Team

First Place: Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty

Second Place: The Angela Lanuto Team at Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty

Third Place: Ally Realty

Resort

First Place: Mohonk Mountain House

Second Place: Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck

Third Place: Emerson Resort & Spa

Roofer

First Place: J and A Roofing

Second Place: GKontos Roofing Specialists

Third Place: SHEELEY ROOFING

Solar Company

4 Cherry Hill Road, New Paltz, NY 12561(845) 251-2012Lighthouse Solar is thrilled to be named the Hudson Valley's preferred solar installation company! We believe in renewable energy solutions, and we pride ourselves on being the most technically competent team we can be. We stand-by our installations, and we’re here for our customers throughout the life of their system.



Second Place: Solar Generation

Third Place: SunCommon

Swimming Pool Company

First Place: Aqua Jet Pools Spas & Patio Furniture

Second Place: Mountain Pools

Third Place: SwimKing Pools & Spas

Vacation Rental

First Place: Hunter Honeysuckle Hideaway- Tannersville

Second Place: El Girasol, Saugerties, NY