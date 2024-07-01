2024 Shelter Winners

Appliance Store
First Place: Sohns Appliance Center, Main Street, Walden NY
Second Place: Earl B. Feiden Appliance
Third Place: H.L. Snyder & Sons Inc.
Architect
First Place: Loj Architecture and Building Science
Second Place: Blejer Architecture
Third Place: S3 Architecture LLC
Bed & Breakfast
First Place: ElmRock Inn
Second Place: The Gray Barn at Woodstock Farm Sanctuary
Third Place: River Run Bed & Breakfast
Carpenter
First Place: Hudson Valley Kitchen Design Center
Second Place: Prospect Street Designs
Third Place: JMullen&Sons
Child Care
First Place: Speckled Frog Playcare LLC
Second Place: YWCA Ulster County
Third Place: Hudson Valleys best
Electrician
First Place: TZ Electric Inc
Second Place: Stoneridge Electrical Service, Inc.
Third Place: Shokan Electric (845) 679-5623
Furniture Store
First Place: Ulster Habitat ReStore
Second Place: Hammertown Rhinebeck
Third Place: Wiedy's Furniture
Garden Center
First Place: Adams Fairacre Farms
Second Place: Catskill Native Nursery
Third Place: Augustine Nursery
General Contractor
First Place: Next Level Design & Construction LLC
Second Place: Chestnut Hill Renovations, Woodstock
Third Place: Ecobuilders, Millerton
General Repair Business
First Place: Next Level Design & Construction LLC
Second Place: Koerner Construction LLC
Third Place: Mr. Fix It (845) 532-0481
Hardware Store
First Place: H Houst & Son Inc.
4 Hill Mill Road, Woodstock NY 12498
(845) 679-2115
[email protected]
www.housthardware.com
www.instagram.com/housthardware
https://www.facebook.com/hhoust/
Houst Hardware is a local, independent, family-owned hardware store operating in the heart of Woodstock since 1932. They have items for tinkers, makers, contractors, DIYers, dreamers, gardeners, artists, campers, kids, cooks, and BBQers. Houst has a complete line of Equipment Rentals, too. There’s something for everyone at Houst Hardware!
Second Place: Williams Lumber Co.
Third Place: Herzog's Home Center of Kingston
Home Builder
First Place: Upstate Modernist
Second Place: Ecobuilders Millerton
Third Place: 3rd Generation Builders
Home Center
First Place: Hudson Valley Kitchen Design Center
Second Place: Williams Lumber Co.
Third Place: Herzog's Home Center of Kingston
Hotel
First Place: Starlite Motel
Second Place: Reclaimed Motel
Third Place: The Graham & Co.
House Inspector
First Place: Halo Home Inspections
Second Place: Hudson Valley Inspections/Dom Covello
Third Place: Scott Saso
Housewares Store
First Place: Warren Kitchen & Cutlery
Second Place: Ulster County Habitat for Humanity Restore
Third Place: Gilded Carriage
Interior Designer
First Place: Hudson Valley Kitchen Design Center2713 Route 17M New Hampton NY 10958
(845) 615-9410
https://hvkitchendesigncenter.com/
Hudson Valley Kitchen Design Center is here to help you make the most of your personal surroundings, so that it can be a reflection of your personal style. We specialize in everything from full custom to stock cabinetry, and we are here to help with kitchen, bathroom, pantry, office, and closet renovations.
Second Place: EvolveD Interiors
Third Place: Jennifer Lynn Interiors
Landscaper
First Place: Bloom Fine Gardening
Second Place: The Phantom Gardener
Third Place: Design Wild, Inc
Moving/Storage
First Place: AGS Moving Deliveries & Storage
Second Place: J Pinks Moval and Removal
Third Place: Arnoff Moving & Storage
Plumber
First Place: HWS, Inc. - Mitsubishi Heat Pumps, HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing
Second Place: EZ HPS Services LLC
Third Place: Lowe Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc
Plumbing Supplies
First Place: N&S Supply and Bath Classics Showroom
Second Place: Winsupply of Middletown
Third Place: Beck's Home And Hardware
Real Estate Agent (name, business)
First Place: Angela Lanuto | The Angela Lanuto Team at Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty
Second Place: Amy Crossfield, Coldwell Banker Village Green RealtyColdwell Banker Village Green Realty
Third Place: Shannon O’Connell, Grist Mill Real Estate
Real Estate Firm/Team
First Place: Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty
Second Place: The Angela Lanuto Team at Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty
Third Place: Ally Realty
Resort
First Place: Mohonk Mountain House
Second Place: Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck
Third Place: Emerson Resort & Spa
Roofer
First Place: J and A Roofing
Second Place: GKontos Roofing Specialists
Third Place: SHEELEY ROOFING
Solar Company
First Place: Lighthouse Solar - NY4 Cherry Hill Road, New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 251-2012
https://www.lighthousesolarny.com/
https://www.facebook.com/LighthouseSolarNY/
https://www.instagram.com/lighthousesolarny/
Lighthouse Solar is thrilled to be named the Hudson Valley's preferred solar installation company! We believe in renewable energy solutions, and we pride ourselves on being the most technically competent team we can be. We stand-by our installations, and we’re here for our customers throughout the life of their system.
Second Place: Solar Generation
Third Place: SunCommon
Swimming Pool Company
First Place: Aqua Jet Pools Spas & Patio Furniture
Second Place: Mountain Pools
Third Place: SwimKing Pools & Spas
Vacation Rental
First Place: Hunter Honeysuckle Hideaway- Tannersville
Second Place: El Girasol, Saugerties, NYThird Place: Sojourn Property Management