 2024 Weddings Winners | Chronogrammies | Hudson Valley
2024 Weddings Winners

wedding.png

Bridal Boutique

First Place: Blush Bridal Boutique

Second Place: Adriana's Bridal

Third Place: Prom & Wedding, Suits, Tuxedo & Tailoring

Bridal Seamstress/Designer

First Place: Knightly Endeavors

Second Place: Oh Sew Perfect

Third Place: Adriana's Bridal

Caterer

First Place: Harvest Real Food Catering

Second Place: Agnes Devereux Catering

Third Place: The Stone Pony Catering Co.

Event Planner

First Place: Harvest Real Food Catering & Events

Second Place: Nellie Hill Events LLC

Third Place: A Charmed Affair - Kate Arel

Florist

First Place: Whimsy Flowers Farm LLC

Second Place: Dancing Tulip Floral Boutique

Third Place: Green Cottage

Make-Up Artist

First Place: Looks by Brooke

Second Place: SALT Beauty

Third Place: La Tua Bella Beauty Bar

Officiant

First Place: Kristen Tomkowid of Little But Fierce Photography, LLC

Second Place: Andrew Doyle

Third Place: Michele Zipp, Ritualist Officiant

Rental Company

First Place: Glampstar, LLC

Second Place: A & G Amusements

Third Place: Sav-on Party Central

Wedding Cake Maker

First Place: Banana Moon Baking Company

Second Place: The Meltaway Bakery

Third Place: Deising's Bakery & Restaurant

Wedding DJ/Band

First Place: Prosound Entertainment

Second Place: JTD Productions

Third Place: Soulmates, John and Kim Crecco, Carmel NY

Wedding Photographer

First Place: Klercker Photography

Second Place: Ashley Skye photography

Third Place: Cailee Nicole Photography

Wedding Venue

First Place: ElmRock Inn

Second Place: The Preston Barn

Third Place: Red Maple Vineyard

