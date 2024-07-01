2024 Weddings Winners

Bridal Boutique
First Place: Blush Bridal Boutique
Second Place: Adriana's Bridal
Third Place: Prom & Wedding, Suits, Tuxedo & Tailoring
Bridal Seamstress/Designer
First Place: Knightly Endeavors
Second Place: Oh Sew Perfect
Third Place: Adriana's Bridal
Caterer
First Place: Harvest Real Food Catering
Second Place: Agnes Devereux Catering
Third Place: The Stone Pony Catering Co.
Event Planner
First Place: Harvest Real Food Catering & Events
Second Place: Nellie Hill Events LLC
Third Place: A Charmed Affair - Kate Arel
Florist
First Place: Whimsy Flowers Farm LLC
Second Place: Dancing Tulip Floral Boutique
Third Place: Green Cottage
Make-Up Artist
First Place: Looks by Brooke
Second Place: SALT Beauty
Third Place: La Tua Bella Beauty Bar
Officiant
First Place: Kristen Tomkowid of Little But Fierce Photography, LLC
Second Place: Andrew Doyle
Third Place: Michele Zipp, Ritualist Officiant
Rental Company
First Place: Glampstar, LLC
Second Place: A & G Amusements
Third Place: Sav-on Party Central
Wedding Cake Maker
First Place: Banana Moon Baking Company
Second Place: The Meltaway Bakery
Third Place: Deising's Bakery & Restaurant
Wedding DJ/Band
First Place: Prosound Entertainment
Second Place: JTD Productions
Third Place: Soulmates, John and Kim Crecco, Carmel NY
Wedding Photographer
First Place: Klercker Photography
Second Place: Ashley Skye photography
Third Place: Cailee Nicole Photography
Wedding Venue
First Place: ElmRock Inn
Second Place: The Preston Barn
Third Place: Red Maple Vineyard