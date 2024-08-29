Chronogrammies 2024 Party

On August 22, Chronogram hosted its second-annual Chronogrammies party at the Hudson House and Distillery in West Park. Over 350 people—including many proud 2024 Chronogrammies winners—showed up for a picture-perfect summer night celebrating the creative people who make the Hudson Valley absolutely amazing.

DJ Dave Leonard got the crowd dancing with the disco and the staff of Hudson House kept the food and drink flowing. Congratulations to all the Chronogrammies winners and thanks to all who made it a magical night. Special thanks to our sponsors for the evening, Hot Water Solutions, Ulster Savings Bank, and Sawyer Savings Bank.