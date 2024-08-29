 Chronogrammies 2024 Party | Chronogrammies | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Chronogrammies 2024 Party

By

Sierra Flach
Sierra Flach

On August 22, Chronogram hosted its second-annual Chronogrammies party at the Hudson House and Distillery in West Park. Over 350 people—including many proud 2024 Chronogrammies winners—showed up for a picture-perfect summer night celebrating the creative people who make the Hudson Valley absolutely amazing.

DJ Dave Leonard got the crowd dancing with the disco and the staff of Hudson House kept the food and drink flowing. Congratulations to all the Chronogrammies winners and thanks to all who made it a magical night. Special thanks to our sponsors for the evening, Hot Water Solutions, Ulster Savings Bank, and Sawyer Savings Bank.

Slideshow

2024 Chronogrammies Party

2024 Chronogrammies Party
2024 Chronogrammies Party 2024 Chronogrammies Party 2024 Chronogrammies Party 2024 Chronogrammies Party 2024 Chronogrammies Party 2024 Chronogrammies Party
Click to View 78 slides

Tags

Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation