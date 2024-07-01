Chronogrammies Spotlight: Blue Devil Dairy Bar

Now in its fourth season under the ownership of Brian Culwell, the Blue Devil Dairy Bar in Ellenville has become known for its over-the-top ice cream treats and twists on classic comfort foods. The 400-square-foot ice cream stand and snack bar is slightly larger than a food truck, but it offers a six-page menu with items such as mac 'n cheese with pulled pork on top of French fries (a bestseller) and monster shakes topped with pieces of cake or donuts.



Blue Devil won in several Chronogrammies categories: number one for chicken wings, chili, and dog-friendly dining, and second in fries, gluten-free options, and hot dogs. Part of their success is that the menu constantly evolves with new items like specialty burgers, shakes, and sundaes. Blue Devil Dairy Bar strives to cater to everyone, including those with gluten-free diets. "We offer specially made gluten-free bagels, French toast, and buns for chicken sandwiches or hamburgers," says social media manager Farrah Simon. "It sucks to be the only one sitting out with just a cup of vanilla ice cream."

Additionally, customers can pick up a photo album at the stand and view nearly 100 pictures of every ice cream sundae and milkshake they serve.

A visit to the dairy bar is also a family affair, including your furry friends. "On hot days, we have bowls of water outside for dogs," says Simon. "We encourage bringing your pets." They offer pup vanilla ice cream, peanut butter pup cups, and puppy cakes.

click to enlarge David McIntyre

Originally an ice cream stand that has changed hands more than once since the 1980s, Culwell bought the Dairy Bar four years ago. "It was a successful stand to begin with, and I always thought if we added food, we could make it that much better," says Culwell. "So that's what we did—took it over, added a kitchen, and the rest is history."

"People seem to like the food," says Culwell. "To be nominated 13 times for the Chronogrammies was mind-blowing to me. Win, lose, or draw, it didn't make a difference; our customers thought enough of us to get us into 13 categories. I'm amazed and appreciate the outpouring of love."