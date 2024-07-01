Chronogrammies Spotlight: Hudsy

Whether you're a Hudson Valley lifer, visitor, or new arrival, there's always a lot to learn. No single human or medium could possibly capture all of what goes on here—but the filmmakers co-creating Hudsy have a gift for shining light on fascinating and often lesser-known people, places, and doings, and no one who's familiar with the work will be surprised that our readers chose Hudsy for an Arts Organization Chronogrammie.

The Kingston-based cooperative is recently transitioned into a nonprofit to better serve the region's storytelling needs. In just their first couple of years they've generated hundreds of wildly varied pieces of video content—a rich compendium of regional lore crafted with love by superbly talented makers. The region is spotlighted in all its glory: making music, growing food, doing business, excelling at art or sport, advocating, exploring ruins and riverbanks. Given full expression in Hudsy's films, the individuals and the terroir shine in ways that will make you thrilled to be here.

"We are deeply moved and incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our community," says Angel Gates Fonseca, cofounder and executive director of production and development. "It's heartwarming to see our efforts resonate with so many, and it fuels our passion to continue sharing the unique stories that make our community special. Your appreciation reinforces the importance of our mission and inspires us to keep pushing forward."

Along with making content, Hudsy maintains a paid apprenticeship program that nurtures and trains aspiring filmmakers and can be hired by businesses and organizations that want their stories told with flair. "Our mission is to shine a light on the stories that define our community but also to create opportunities here," says Fonseca. "We believe that every person has a story worth telling, and through our platform, we aim to connect, inspire, and celebrate the diversity and creativity within the Hudson Valley. What makes it all work is the incredible collaboration between our dedicated team, the storytellers who share their experiences, and the supportive community that engages with our content and events. It's this collective effort and shared vision that drive us to create meaningful and impactful narratives."