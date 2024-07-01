Chronogrammies Spotlight: Rosegold

The Saugerties-based Rock Academy is what brought the teenage members of Rosegold—this year's Chronogrammies winner for Local Band—together. The alternative rock group, formed in May 2023, consists of singer/rhythm guitarist Connor Mahoney (17), lead guitarist Fynn Hawkey (15), and bassist Ben Visconti (17). At press time, the band's drummer was Leo Beaumont (14). He has since been replaced by Milo Lieberman (16). "We're all part of the [Rock Academy] Showband, and multiple bands emerge from that program," says Hawkey. "Rock Academy brings a lot of people together who usually don't fit in with what the majority likes, like pop or rap. That's part of why this band works. It also inspires our sound greatly and exposes us to different genres."



Rosegold's music is centered around alt rock with hints of grunge and garage rock. "We can't really put a title on what we sound like. Over the years we've subconsciously developed all these ideas of how we would like our music to sound without realizing it, and over time we incorporate that into our work," says Visconti. Inspiration from other artists is interwoven throughout the group's creative process. "A lot of the time we'll be sitting there listening to a song, and I'll hear something and say 'that's really cool, I want to do that,' and I'll spend a day trying to expand on that little thing," says Mahoney. As for who their inspirations are, Hawkey says Queens of the Stone Age and Stone Temple Pilots are two rock groups who influence his role in the band.

The band's creative process has evolved from working together at Rock Academy to collaborating virtually due to the physical distance between the bandmates. "We are young, so there's been a lot of self-education in this," says Hawkey. Original Rosegold songs are available for listening on their YouTube @Rosegoldband, including "Rose Tinted Glasses"—a fan favorite. They hope to release a live album from a recent recorded performance at Pearl Moon in Woodstock soon. Updates about the band and performances can be found on their Instagram, @rose_goldband.

Receiving a Chronogrammie holds great significance to the group. "This recognition means a whole lot. I thought it was a complete losing battle," says Beaumont. The youthful members of Rosegold prove that talent, drive, and dedication are independent of age, and they're ready to embrace the path ahead.