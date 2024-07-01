Chronogrammies Spotlight: Valerie Ellsworth

Each day, Valerie Ellsworth—cofounder and president of Nothing But Love Canine Foundation—starts her day with a mission in mind: improving the lives of dogs. Her work to do so has prompted readers to select her as this year's Animal Welfare Advocate/Activist Chronogrammie winner. "I wake up in the morning and think of how many dogs I can save, and what I can do better," she says.

Nothing But Love, based in Bloomington, began in 2020. "Our goal is to spay and neuter as many dogs as we possibly can, and provide financial assistance for heartworm treatment of rescue dogs," says Ellsworth. The foundation's hope is to ensure the well-being of these dogs so they can be placed in loving permanent homes.

It started when Rocky, a severely injured pocket Pitbull being used as a bait dog, arrived at the shelter Ellsworth volunteered with in South Carolina. After learning more about him, she discovered that he required neutering and heartworm treatment. Ellsworth raised funds for his medical expenses through Facebook, and her husband Bruce Ellsworth (cofounder and vice president) suggested they use the extra money to help other dogs in the shelter. Soon after, Nothing But Love was born. It has become Ellsworth's priority since leaving her full-time finance job in 2021. Rocky was adopted by the Ellsworths after they took him in as a foster. "We taught him everything just as much as he taught us how to love and forgive. Dogs are so forgiving, and they don't hold grudges," says Ellsworth

Nothing But Love helps shelters on a tight budget to get more dogs adoption-ready. After winning a $25,000 prize and lots of fundraising, they now aid shelters as far south as Alabama. In addition, they offer community spay and neuter services along with food and supplies donations for their partner shelters and local residents.

"These babies are precious, and they're really a gift. I feel society has failed them in many ways," says Ellsworth. "I want my rescue to be the one where people say, 'That's a step-up rescue that will do whatever the dog needs.' I give them the support that they need."

Nothing but Love accepts donations via Venmo @LoveForCanines. Nothing But Love merch is available on their website, where they also host post info on fundraising events their Pay It Forward program.