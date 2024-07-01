Chronogrammies Spotlight: Willa

Since opening its doors last fall, Willa has brought micro-seasonal, farm-to-table cuisine to Millerton, garnering the kind of community appreciation and engagement that earns the 2024 Chronogrammie for New Restaurant.



Willa follows 52 Main, a tapas bar where Willa owners Alanna Broesler and Jim Buhs had worked for a combined 18 years before they bought the space. "Everyone at Willa is very happy with the news," says Broesler. "We're all so proud of what we have accomplished, and are very grateful for the continued support of our guests."

Support from guests, indeed. Willa's renovation was made possible by a hectic five weeks' worth of manual labor done in large part by Millerton residents. Both restaurant and 22-seat bar, Willa balances a casual atmosphere and elevated fare, with emerald green walls, wooden accents, and Broesler's floral arrangements. "52 Main prior to us was a community fixture," head chef Daniel Meissner says. "We've changed that environment completely, but we still see a lot of the same crowd coming back."

Beyond providing good eats, Willa's prime directive is supporting the regional agricultural ecosystem, and they believe you can't have one without the other; they source the vast majority of their ingredients directly from local farms to ensure quality and freshness. The 15- to 20-item menu follows a seasonal calendar and adheres to what local farms have in stock, sometimes requiring Meissner to make modifications almost daily.

Dishes range from grilled squid flavored with garlic, miso, lemon and plated with kohlrabi, to the reliable Kinderhook smashburger that comes with all the fixings and fries. Pork, however, will never be found on Willa's menu––the restaurant's namesake is Broesler's potbelly pig, a beloved neighborhood pet.

Willa's leadership runs on longstanding relationships and shared roots. Broesler, Buhs, and Meissner all cut their teeth working in Hudson Valley restaurants before moving away for adventures, including sustainable agriculture and culinary school. Broesler and Buhs became a couple while working at 52 Main, and Buhs previously ran a video store in Amenia frequented by a young Meissner.

"We look forward to watching Willa evolve and grow," Broesler says, "and hope that any readers that haven't experienced Willa yet come out and give us a try."