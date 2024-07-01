Chronogrammies Spotlight: WKZE / Rick Schneider

Turning on WKZE 98.1 FM in the morning feels like being greeted by an old friend—a mellowing presence with good conversation, music, and news. For over 16 years, Rick Schneider on the "Up and Running" show has been a companion to listeners during their early morning coffees and drives to work. Both Schneider and WKZE have earned a reputation for producing excellent local broadcasts, and were voted this year's Chronogrammie winners in the Radio Personality and Radio Station categories.

Although the station got its start in Sharon, Connecticut, in 1987, WKZE decided to move their operations to Red Hook in 2006 after discovering most of their listeners were based in the Hudson Valley. The station advertises exclusively local businesses—a testament to the support they give and get in return from the community. Ultimately though, their mission is musical diversity.

"We'll have a world music song into a contemporary song into a rock 'n' roll song into a jazz song," says Schneider, who is also the station's music director. On any given day, listeners can hear an eclectic range of music, with artists like the Who and Emmylou Harris playing back to back.

"Up and Running" starts bright and early at 6am with music hand-picked by Schneider. Throughout the week, he features musical guests ranging from up-and-coming artists to big names playing at venues locally. He used to read regular news on his broadcast, but for the last few years, Schneider has delivered "good news" and the weather every hour on the hour until 10am. Inspiring stories—like that of Amy Appelhans Gubser, a 55-year-old who swam 30 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Farallon Islands in May—raise listeners' spirits.

"There's always a story out there that's going to sell a newspaper, but when you hear uplifting stories about great things, it affects people," Schneider says. "You hear these things and you feel good about people and your community."

His authenticity shines through in every segment—his song choices, his interviews, his good news, and his catchphrases. At the end of every broadcast, he signs off with his signature catchphrase: "Help people, don't hurt people."

"Some people wake up and listen to the station and that's their weather. I'm the first person they listen to," Schneider says. "I'm inspired every day to do something different that is an uplifting experience for people to enjoy."