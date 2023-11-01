At Mountain Laurel Waldorf School, Education Starts with Inspiration

The Waldorf school tradition views the arts not just as a thread in the tapestry of education; it's the loom through which all areas of learning pass. From early childhood through middle school, Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz offers a holistic experience that promotes creativity, critical thinking, and a lifelong love for learning and equally engages the head, the hands, and the heart.

The lessons provided by a Waldorf education—a pedagogy based on the principles outlined by Austrian philosopher, scientist, and educator Rudolf Steiner—go far beyond the ability to paint a portrait or play a song, however. Learning an instrument and handcrafting create dexterity. Understanding music stimulates the mind, akin to learning a new language. Storytelling expands the imagination, creating outside-the-box thinkers.

"Waldorf schools take an experiential approach to education that incorporates the arts, inspiring children to become lifelong learners by meeting students where they are, developmentally," explains Patricia Dewitte-Kuyl, Mountain Laurel's head administrator and enrollment director. "The key is inspiration. Inspired students are more engaged, and you'll see that in our classrooms. There's joy in learning when it's a soul education."

The school, which was founded in 1983, offers pre-K through eighth grade. Its curriculum focuses on social-emotional intelligence through play, creativity, and storytelling for the younger set, and continues experiential learning through middle school with rigorous academics that are infused with the arts.

"At Mountain Laurel, our students receive a full introduction to the classics, two world languages, history, geography, mathematics, and science: the subjects today's child needs to be prepared to meet the challenges of our world and the future—with clarity of thought, love of learning, a caring heart, and confidence to initiate change," says Dewitte-Kuyl. "Our teachers provide a balanced, comprehensive curriculum that engages the child at every developmental age."

When students learn about ancient India, for instance, they might take a correlating sculpture class that will incorporate what they're learning through creation. Even with a focus on play-based learning, worldly education starts young: Students begin learning Mandarin Chinese and Spanish in the first grade.

"Every student participates in chorus, orchestra, sculpture, handwork, and farming, where they learn that with patience, discipline, will, and hard work, you can make something beautiful." Dewitte-Kuyl adds. For example, eighth graders are tasked with creating a wooden stool from scratch. It's a challenge that comes with ups and downs, but a gratifying result.

Being centrally located in New Paltz means students have access to mountains and rivers, village culture, and living history—with Huguenot Street, America's oldest street, just down the road. The school's environment for learning has also been intentionally designed to have just as much beauty, history, and inspiration as its surroundings.

"The building itself is a historic Victorian mansion built in 1887 with meticulously maintained original wood details. Natural materials such as silk, wool, wood, and beeswax are used and displayed throughout the classrooms," Dewitte-Kuyl says. "When new families tour the school, they always say how warm and welcoming it is here; that it feels like a home."

For families interested in learning more, Mountain Laurel is hosting an open house on November 18 from 10am to 12pm. Parents can meet teachers, view samples of student work, and enjoy an enchanting puppet show.

The school will also be hosting two beloved annual events that are open to the public. The annual clothing sale on November 12, a fundraiser for the third-grade class to visit a working farm, offers gently used clothes and toys for sale. The Winter Gift Making Fair on December 10 is a whole-family event where guests can make their own holiday gifts, purchase crafts made by students and parents, try candle-dipping, and more.