Cornell Creative Arts Center Has Classes for All Interests

Maya Angelou was once quoted as saying, "You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have." That adage certainly holds true to the exploratory spirit found at the Cornell Creative Arts Center (CCAC) in Kingston, whose arts programs and workshops offer a welcoming space for community members to try a dance or movement class on for size or spend hours honing their painting practice.

"This year we have so many classes for all ages, and new instructors offering a variety of workshops in everything from watercolor and acrylics to ceramics, music, dance, and more," says Jo Ann Campise, CCAC's director.

The CCAC, a striking black-and-brick building on the corner of Cornell Street and Bruyn Avenue, was renovated and decked out with state-of-the-art facilities in 2020. It houses a ceramics and sculpture studio with a gas kiln, an electric kiln, and eight pottery wheels, including one that's wheelchair-accessible. There's also a dance and movement studio; a painting and mixed-media studio; rehearsal halls for music; a digital arts/media studio that's perfect for learning Photoshop or graphic design instruction; and an airy gallery and exhibition space.

In addition to a full schedule of regular classes and workshops, including a paint-your-own pottery class starting in the fall, the CCAC hosts a variety of fun events designed to spark creativity. For its first "Makers Matinee" on October 19 from 4 to 6pm, attendees will enjoy a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas while making their own movie-themed apothecary jars. Register for the event in advance on the CCAC website. Families can also look forward to the upcoming "Craftmas" event on December 7, which Campise describes as "a kids holiday crafting extravaganza."

With such a diversity of creative spaces inside the building, the CCAC has also become a favorite spot for everything from birthday parties to group outings for field trips, team-building events, family reunions, corporate retreats, and more. Located just a few blocks from Broadway, there is easy off-street parking and everything at the CCAC is on street level and accessibility-minded.

"We also rent out our gallery space for exhibits in collaboration with community members and organizations," Campise adds. Past exhibits have included a student show in collaboration with the Kingston City School District; "I've Known Rivers," an exhibition of historic African art; "Air, Land, and Sea Summer Showcase" in partnership with youth organization The Coop Concept; and "Pride 2023."

The gallery is open to the public Monday through Saturday, which also offers community members an opportunity to take a peek at what's going on with classes and workshops that day. "Whether it's your first time here, or you've been here before, stop by for a fresh look at the space," Campise says.

To stay up-to-date on the current calendar or learn more about renting space for events, visit Ccacny.org, follow the center on Facebook and Instagram, or call (845) 768-5080. Sign up for CCAC's weekly newsletter on the website to be the first to know about new workshop offerings and upcoming events. Artists interested in teaching a class or showing at the gallery can contact the CCAC for more information.