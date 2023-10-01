 Wild Earth: Back to Wilderness School | Summer Camps | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Wild Earth: Back to Wilderness School

By

Scenes from Wild Earth's Using the Whole Deer workshop, which returns on December 2-3.
Scenes from Wild Earth's Using the Whole Deer workshop, which returns on December 2-3.

Since 2004, Wild Earth has served the Mid-Hudson Valley with nature-immersion experiences for kids and adults that get participants "into the woods and off the trails" to engage with the environment and build lasting connections. This winter, several programs will help adults deepen their relationship with the outdoors and improve wilderness acumen.

Master craftsman and seasoned hunter Neill Bovaird will lead two workshops that dive into the culture of reverence for working with the products of a humanely hunted deer. "Using the Whole Deer" on December 2 and 3 will teach butchery and skinning, as well as how to craft often-unused parts into useful implements and art. On January 6 and 7, "Buckskin Sewing" will teach participants how to create a hand-stitched pouch from deer hide with traditional tools and techniques. For anyone who wants to take their relationship with hunting to the next level, a new apprenticeship program, "Way of the Hunt," will run from March 2024 through January 2025.

Looking to gain the skills and knowledge needed to respond to a crisis in the great outdoors? On January 23 and 24, Wild Earth will be offering a two-day Wilderness First Aid and CPR Course in partnership with the Institute for Wild Med.

Learn more about programs at Wild Earth at Wildearth.org.

Tags

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation