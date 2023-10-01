Wild Earth: Back to Wilderness School

Since 2004, Wild Earth has served the Mid-Hudson Valley with nature-immersion experiences for kids and adults that get participants "into the woods and off the trails" to engage with the environment and build lasting connections. This winter, several programs will help adults deepen their relationship with the outdoors and improve wilderness acumen.

Master craftsman and seasoned hunter Neill Bovaird will lead two workshops that dive into the culture of reverence for working with the products of a humanely hunted deer. "Using the Whole Deer" on December 2 and 3 will teach butchery and skinning, as well as how to craft often-unused parts into useful implements and art. On January 6 and 7, "Buckskin Sewing" will teach participants how to create a hand-stitched pouch from deer hide with traditional tools and techniques. For anyone who wants to take their relationship with hunting to the next level, a new apprenticeship program, "Way of the Hunt," will run from March 2024 through January 2025.

Looking to gain the skills and knowledge needed to respond to a crisis in the great outdoors? On January 23 and 24, Wild Earth will be offering a two-day Wilderness First Aid and CPR Course in partnership with the Institute for Wild Med.



Learn more about programs at Wild Earth at Wildearth.org.

