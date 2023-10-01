10 Hudson Valley Independent Bookstores

click to enlarge Oblong Books & Music, Rhinebeck and Millerton

When visiting the Hudson Valley, be sure to remember the flourishing independent bookstore scene. It doesn’t matter if you’re a bookworm or a more casual reader: these brick-and-mortar shops will have something for you, whether you’re searching for new or classic literature or simply seeking a cozy place to rest. Discover a quiet and intimate atmosphere on the slow days, or engage in a lively social environment during one of the many special events that these locations offer. By shopping at any of these stores, you support local businesses and help to uphold their individual vibrant cultures.

Inquiring Minds | New Paltz & Saugerties

Inquiring Minds Bookstore, with locations in New Paltz and Saugerties, is as good a place to buy a book as to read one. The red brick and mortar store in New Paltz has a large selection, including children’s books, toys, and local author and interest books. Both locations have sections of the store dedicated to specific themes, events, and holidays throughout the year. The Saugerties location also has a coffeehouse offering a full espresso bar as well as teas and smoothies. Inquiring Minds hosts events for local authors and book club discussions, bringing together local community members for coffee and conversation. These locations are fully wheelchair accessible and pet friendly.

Barner Books | New Paltz

This charming brick-and-mortar on Church Street in New Paltz is one of the longest standing bookstores in the Hudson Valley. Barner Books offers both new and used books with a wide variety of selections in regional history, children’s books, nature guides, art and literature collections, astrology, coffee table books, poetry, classics, and rare books. The shop also has antiques like vintage typewriters, Italian paper posters, and customer-favorite handmade journals imported from India. You can find Blackwing pencils, bookmarks, cards, and posters in the shop as well. Barner Books is open seven days a week.

Half Moon Books | Kingston

Despite the fluorescent overhead lights, Half Moon Books’ ample charm comes from its eclectic collection of rare and used books; artistic, book-based window installations; and knowledgeable staff. The selection here is massive. You can find everything from rare banned editions to leather-bound volumes to pulp runs. If you’re lucky enough to catch owner Jessica DuPont, she is a veritable font of information and can guide you to your next favorite after an exploratory conversation. At the checkout counter, scrapped book covers find new life as journals and make great last-minute gifts.

Rough Draft Bar & Books | Kingston

click to enlarge Rough Draft, Kingston

When bar-meets-bookstore Rough Draft opened in 2018 in a historic stone building in Kingston’s Stockade District, it was rapidly embraced by longtime locals and visitors alike. Rough Draft has everything you need to post up for the whole day. Roll in at 9am, plug in your laptop, and work away while you sip on a Counter Culture latte or Nitro cold brew (on tap) and munch on a croissant. Then, when lunch rolls around, order a DUB pie (perhaps lemongrass chicken?). When you need a stand-and-stretch browse the selection of new and bestselling books, including curated collections on themes like antiracism. And finally, when the end of work is nigh, order your first beer or hard cider from the impressive selection of local drafts. This community living room serves as a meeting place for everything from first dates to job interviews to study groups. Nightly events feature local authors, special guests, trivia, and book club discussions.

Spotty Dog Books and Ale | Hudson

Spotty Dog Books and Ale was the first to send boozy bookworms into fits of delight, when they pioneered the winning bar/bookstore combo locally in 2005. Located in the historic C. H. Evans firehouse on Hudson’s Warren Street, the Spotty Dog offers up plenty of antique charm alongside a selection of over 10,000 new books, ranging from vegan cookbooks to feminist manifestos, Pride celebrations to the latest novel du jour, and beautifully illustrated children’s editions. There is also an art section in the back of the shop, with supplies for everyone from kids to professional artists. At the bar, you’ll find a selection of craft beer from local brewers, sustainably sourced white and red wines, French-press coffee, and craft sodas. Spotty Dog also hosts live music nights, book signings, and multimedia performances.

Oblong Books & Music | Rhinebeck & Millerton

Oblong Books and Music, with locations in Rhinebeck and Millerton, is the largest independent bookseller in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Oblong is named after a historic district created when the colonies of New York and Connecticut both laid claim to the same strip of land in the late 1600s, which then existed as an outlaw territory until the two states ratified a border agreement. These two locations have a large selection of children’s books and toys, local-author books, and bargain books. You can also attend live events like author conversations, book signings, and poetry readings.

The Golden Notebook | Woodstock

Named for the original owner Ellen Shapiro’s favorite Doris Lessing novel, this cozy indie bookstore on Tinker Street in Woodstock has been a cornerstone of the community since 1978. The Golden Notebook carries a wide variety of literature, history books, poetry, children’s books, classics, an entire shelf of Penguin Classics, as well as a large selection of works by local authors. The shop, which cosponsors the annual Woodstock Book Fest, regularly hosts author signings and community nonprofit events all year round. Find out everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Woodstock in a special section dedicated to the history of the town. The shop launched its own publishing imprint earlier this year with the publication of Abigail Thomas’s memoir Still Life at 80: The Next Interesting Thing.

Merritt Bookstore | Millbrook

Millbrook bookshop and toy store offers a wide variety of new releases and classic books for all ages, as well as toys, games, puzzles, cards, stationary, wrapping paper, and other little fun gifts. Check out their large selections on social justice, adult graphic novels, historical books, and audio books on CD. If you see any books with a grey cover, know that they might be a part of the Persephone book collection, which seeks to re-publish books that were unjustly out of print. Merritt Bookstore hosts an annual Millbrook Literary Festival, which brings together nationally recognized authors and local writers with a local community of readers. The store is open seven days a week and has a seating area for you to cozy up and test-drive a book while browsing.

Binnacle Books | Beacon

Binnacle Books in Beacon describe themselves as a collaborative endeavor by four partners, who have collectively been writers, editors, musicians, producers, organizers, teachers, filmmakers, and booksellers. This bookstore has a large selection of new and used literature, poetry, literary nonfiction, political history, art, drama, philosophy, graphic novels, and children’s books. Partnered with Beacon Prison Rides and Beacon Prison Action, the shop is a part of the Beacon Prison Books Project which provides incarcerated people in the area with postcards to request books. This store is a convenient stop for visitors, located only a 20-minute walk away from the Metro-North train station.

The Book Cove | Pawling

The Book Cove, located in the heart of Pawling, takes a personal approach to literature. Always happy to recommend or discuss a book, the staff members at this location pride themselves on getting to know their customers and what they like to read. While this location offers new books, it stands out for its selection of rare and out-of-print books, which cover topics ranging from gardening and history to religion and music. If you’re looking for more than literature, the Book Cove also sells stationary, napkins, candles, eyeglasses, puzzles, socks, bookends, soaps, CBD oil, various home decor items, and a selection of kids’ toys, such as Pusheen plushies and Lego sets.