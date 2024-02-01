9 Waterside Wedding Venues in the Hudson Valley

With its symbolic associations to transformation, rejuvenation, and purification—in addition to our innate attraction to it—it’s not surprising that many couples seek a wedding venue with a water feature. “One of the first things that stands out to me whenever we’re hosting an outdoor wedding is the sense of calm that the presence of the water brings, not to mention it just being a beautiful view,” says Henrietta Paris, co-owner of Vanderbilt Lakeside in Philmont. “Your sense of space and openness multiplies with the water’s reflection of the sky and surrounding trees. The water acts as a giant stage for so much wildlife, particularly birds, and it’s not at all uncommon to see herons, ducks, and even a family of bald eagles flying around. This past spring we even had some swans briefly pass through, providing a magical, unplanned backdrop for one couple’s ceremony.”

Keep that word “unplanned” in mind as you contemplate a watery wedding. “The only downside to waterfront weddings is that one cannot control public access water,” says Anne D’Elia, wedding planner at Meadow Ridge on Hudson in Coxsackie. “While uncommon, during summer, a boat might pass by during a ceremony. Boats typically go unnoticed at Meadow Ridge because the venue sits on 100 private acres, but venues that do not have a private shoreline have little control. Couples who might be averse to this should definitely look at their venue for the potential of unforeseen disruption, and ask specifically what is private and public access space, particularly where the ceremony is to take place.”

Waterfalls offer a striking setting for a celebration, but you’ll need to make sure key moments don’t get, uh, drowned out. “I always recommend that couples booking entertainment add on an extra microphone so that everyone can hear the officiant and couple during the ceremony,” says Brianne Ebel-Whalen, sales director at Diamond Mills Hotel & Blackbarn, where the patio overlooks the stunning, though sometimes noisy, Cantine Dam Falls.

That said, there’s nothing lovelier and more evocative than light sparkling on water. So here are some top-notch local venues with splendid waterscapes. Most offer in-house catering, all offer expert coordination, and several are places where you and your loved ones can bed down.

City Winery Hudson Valley

is a freshly refurbished mill space alongside the Wallkill River in Montgomery. If you love historic brick-and-pastoral vistas paired with New York City-level food and service, check out their offerings—their Main Falls Venue can seat 400 in a luxe space with two full service bars, its own stage with state-of-the-art AV setup, and superb river views including the titular falls. As you’d expect, the wine and beverage selection is world class, and founder Michael Dorf takes pride in a “conscious company” that hires inclusively, promotes from within, and shares generously with nonprofits.

Diamond Mills Hotel

, on the banks of the Esopus, offers waterfall and waterfront settings and a comprehensive list of vendors to choose from in tailoring your special day. With 30 luxe guest rooms, each with its own waterside balcony, a full-service waterside spa, and a short walk to all the fun of Saugerties village, it’s a perfect setting for your destination weekend of nuptial festivities. Their Blackbarn Hudson Valley restaurant is the farm-to-table sibling of Blackbarn in Manhattan and holds itself to similar standards.

Foreland Catskill

is a lively 85,000-square-foot contemporary arts campus beside the Catskill Creek offering three venue options—the Waterfront, the massive Great Lawn; and the artist-designed Bookhouse—and loft apartment bridal suites. They can handle up to 300 and have two full catering kitchens, state-of-the-art AV setups, cutting-edge lighting, and fire pits with Adirondack chairs. They’ll gladly arrange a private river cruise for parties staying the weekend.

Hutton Brickyards

yet another beautifully refreshed relic of the region’s industrial history, books full weekend weddings of all sizes, acting as venue and beverage provider and offering a preferred vendor list, though customers are welcome to hire whomever they like. Their waterfront cabins offer complimentary Hudson River sunrises; there’s a stately 1873 mansion and a riverside pavilion, and they’re a stone’s throw from everything Kingston has to offer.

Hudson House and Distillery

The, spectacularly sited in a century-old former monastery overlooking the Hudson in Esopus, offers a 4,000-square-foot waterfront deck, indoor event space, and full on-site catering. In the cellar is a functioning craft distillery with a beverage portfolio made with “holy water” from an onsite artesian well; you and your guests will enjoy exploring the historic manor and grounds and sipping the freshest craft cocktails around.

The Grandview

in Poughkeepsie decorates its stunning river vistas with the necklace of the Mid-Hudson Bridge and offers a choice of two ballrooms, indoor and outdoor, for your festivities. Guests are welcome to the comfy riverside cocktail room by a champagne wall and grazing table,—there’s also a private outdoor ceremony space with a pergola, and a wedding cottage where the wedding party can get ready.

Meadow Ridge on Hudson

click to enlarge Meadow Ridge

Meadow Ridge on Hudson is sited on a historic 19th-century riverside farmstead revamped into a modern luxury estate, offering meadows, woodlands, gardens, and a stone-rimmed pond in Coxsackie. A lovingly refurbished dairy barn offers three levels of space; a clearing among towering oaks and walnuts offers an intimate setting for vows steps from the riverbank. There’s also a spacious patio for outdoor drinks and dancing.

The Wire Event Center

The Wire Event Center is a newly opened chic remodel of a historic iron foundry accommodating groups from 50 to 500 on the bank of the Hudson in Coxsackie. An open-air glass atrium overlooks the water; there’s a ceremony spot beneath a stately canopy of trees and a grand indoor event space with cutting-edge tech amenities for your dining and partying pleasure. There’s also full service catering and a spa to get you looking and feeling tip-top, and the James Newberry Hotel offers 47 luxurious rooms with locally themed decor.

Vanderbilt Lakeside Bar Room & Guesthouse

Vanderbilt Lakeside Bar Room and Guesthouse is a historic house with a secluded feel, overlooking a 20-acre mirror-peaceful lake in the quaint village of Philmont. This was originally a railroad hotel built by fabulously wealthy Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1860, so you know the location is on point; the team who have modernized it added the best modern amenities to the mix, while retaining its formal Victorian elegance.