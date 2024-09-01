5 New Places to Eat & Drink in the Hudson Valley in September

Sorry, Charlie

523 Delaware Avenue, Kingston

The owners behind Poughkeepsie’s neighboring establishments Goodnight Kenny bar and Hudson & Packard pizzeria have teamed up to open Sorry, Charlie in Kingston. The group upgraded the intimate space inside and out, adding new tilting windows that open out for passersby to peep inside. Bar snacks range from mixed nuts to potato beignets to pimento cheese dip ($6-$12), but the 12-inch pan pizzas are an easy favorite. For drinks, try the signature Charlie’s Sour—bourbon, lemon, and angostura, topped with an edible wafer-paper design ($12). Non-alcoholic slushies are available ($8); add a nip of booze for $4. Two rotating draft beers and a selection of bottles and cans combine local favorites and domestic brands.

Nansense

2 Eliza Street, Beacon

With stunning turmeric-toned Zellige tiles, a live-edge walnut counter, brass stools, penny tiles, and hanging rugs, the recently opened Nansense in Beacon is swankier than your standard burger bar. But touches of neon, legible signage, and playful art keep the Afghan restaurant casual. The chapli kebab smash burgers are made with ground beef with diced onions, tomato, cilantro, and traditional Afghan seasoning. Order yours single, double, or triple ($7, $11, $15) and add masala fries for $5. The small bites include crispy bolani (stuffed flatbread) with a mint-garlic yogurt dipping sauce ($11) and banjan, an eggplant dish with a tomato and onion base, topped with the same yogurt and served with naan ($10). The customizable bowls come with a base of basmati rice, kabuli, and salata, and you can choose either beef, eggplant or bean as your protein ($15-17) and designate your spice level. Add sauces and flatbread for extra. The $25 Mehmani plate is perfect for sharing.

The Governess Bar

1 Main Street, Poughkeepsie

Waterfront dining and drinks are back at the ice house in Poughkeepsie’s Waryas Park. The Governess offers cocktails and signature twists on classic American food, like its two sister restaurants in Queens, The Baroness and the Huntress. Dishes include their lava macaroni with six cheeses and pretzel crumbs ($16); maple sriracha wings ($14); and burgers like Le Ranch with shaved ribeye, Swiss cheese, buttermilk ranch, a runny egg, and barbecue sauce ($22). The restaurant is working with local vendors like Earth to Table to bring in Hudson Valley ingredients. And though not local, the seafood offerings are a nod to the waterfront setting and include a family-style seafood boil ($72), a raw bar platter of clams, oysters, and shrimp ($36), and pan-seared salmon ($37).

Thegovernessbar.com

Circles

502 Union Street, Hudson

After moving upstate to work at Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, chef Tray Tepper found himself craving New York bagels. His sourdough bagel pop-up turned brick-and-mortar, Circles, aims to fill that hole while working with local purveyors for a concept he cheekily calls “farm to bagel.” For example, the New York-style bagel with Ben’s cream cheese, shiso, cucumber, red onion, and chili crisp. Nova lox ($7.25) and marinated white anchovies ($5) can be added to any creation. If you’re hungry for some non-bagel fare, there’s Chaseholm yogurt with granola ($12) or the girlboss salad with local greens, shaved farmers market produce, and poppy seed vinaigrette ($12).

The Rolling Cones

22 Jansen Avenue, Kingston

Music references abound in Alex Lauri and Nikki Freihofer’s take on the classic ice cream truck, The Rolling Cones—a retrofitted vintage Airstream trailer, which they parked next to Kingston Standard brewery in late July. From a small window the couple dishes out soft serve ice cream cups, cones, and sundaes with extras like homemade crunchy coating toppings, fresh fruit, and Rice Krispies. Though the menu will grow, for starters they’re offering artisanal soft serve (made with local dairy) in chocolate and vanilla flavors. Try the decked-out Lady Marmalade sundae, which comes with vanilla bean soft serve, tangy lemon curd, lemon bar chunks, and white chocolate pearls; or the Mint Condition, with chocolate soft serve, homemade Thin Mint magic shell, Oreos, and chocolate crispy pearls. The ice cream trailer is open Thursday through Sunday.