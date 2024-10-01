5 New Spots to Eat & Drink in the Hudson Valley in October

click to enlarge A burger at Meyer's Olde Dutch

Meyer’s Olde Dutch

15 Collegeview Avenue, Poughkeepsie

With a new business partner at his side, Brian Arnoff, the proprietor behind Beacon’s Kitchen Sink and Meyer’s Olde Dutch, expanded his classic burger joint concept with a second MOD location in Poughkeepsie earlier this year. Right across from the Vassar campus, the spot is a modern interpretation of a classic burger joint that promises local ingredients, made-from-scratch sauces, and condiments—not to mention a full cocktail bar. The crispy chicken sandwich is a MOD classic with fried chicken cutlet, pimento cheese, pickles, and coleslaw ($11.50). The simplest burger, the New York State Special, comes with a quarter-pound beef patty, muenster cheese, and garlic aioli and is an affordable lunch option at $8.50 (order your fries separately for $3.50). More elaborate options like the pork and bacon BBQ burger, chili burger, or the Double Dutch range from $11 to $16.

Agave

53 Main Street, New Paltz

In a college town boasting plenty of taco joints and Mexican restaurants, Agave distinguishes itself with Mexican-Asian mixed-origin cuisine. Tacos, ordered individually and served with the classic onions and cilantro, are economical at $3.75 a piece with all the traditional options from chicken to carne asada and carnitas. A General Tso cauliflower taco, served with pickled vegetables and aioli makes a tasty vegetarian option. The same proteins can be served in bowl format with your choice of yellow or fried rice ($14-$15). Classic dishes like chicken tostadas ($13), huarache ($13), and braised beef birria ($14) are joined by a ramen offering, served with grilled chicken, bok choy, ginger, and scallion ($20). Don’t skip dessert—both churros and tempura fried ice cream are on the menu ($8). And make it a margarita night with half a dozen selections ranging from the classic ($12.50) to more complex creations like the Spicy Guayaba with tequila blanco, orange liqueur, guava, muddled jalapeno, and lime ($13.50).

Vitsky Bakery

3 Main Street, Wassaic

With a locally sourced approach forged during her time working in a remote lodge in Patagonia and honed in Troutbeck’s kitchen, Ariel Yotive brings an agile, hyperseasonal approach to her new venture Vitsky Bakery. While there are a few staples, like sourdough bread and the wildly popular cardamom brioche buns, expect a different selection of sweet and savory pastries, dictated by the bounty of Yotive’s local producers like Maitri, Thistle Pass, and Forthill Organic farms. Seasonal selections have included goat cheese and zucchini; shishito, corn, and cheddar danishes; shiro plum sugar twists; and a sandwich with roasted eggplant, nardello pepper, and Thai basil on a tomato butter roll.

Day&Nite Lounge

2655 E Main Street, Wappingers Falls

As the name suggests, Day&Nite aims to cater to two crowds, opening at 2pm during the week and 12pm on weekends for lunches, remote work, boozy meetings, and happy-hour cocktails during the day and for the night crowd: daily drink specials and live entertainment. The elegant interior features exposed brick, black hex tiles, and geometric wallpaper in neutral tones. The cocktail program shines here with options like Rosita, with mezcal, hibiscus, lime, egg white, orgeat, and chili liqueur ($14); or the 3 Dollar Bill with Askur dry gin, Brooklyn Kura sake, organic matcha, cucumber, lemon, and yuzu soda ($13). If you’re posting up to remote work (or taking a night off), order a “placebo,” for a tasty non-alcoholic drink. There are also a dozen wine options, with many organic selections, beer, coffee and tea. The ricotta tartine ($12) and the housemade organic chicken liver pate with jam, bread, and cheese ($16) are among the heartier options on the snack menu.

The River Grill

40 Front Street, Newburgh

On Newburgh’s waterfront, the River Grill has long been famous for its epic views of the Hudson. A recent change in ownership has led to a complete overhaul of the culinary concept: a transition from New American eats and seafood to Indian cuisine. But the views remain the same, as you swap your shrimp cocktail for tandoori shrimp ($21.99) and grilled chicken breast for chicken kali mirch ($15.99). Starters are split into vegetable and non-, and include classics like pakoras (fritters), samosas, paneer, and kebabs. The clay Tandoori oven offers options ranging from spice-marinated lamb chops ($29.99) to roti bread. Entrees are separated by protein, with an ample vegetarian selection, plus biryanis, soups, salads, and half a dozen naan selections.