8 Craft Breweries to Visit in Hudson & Catskill

For craft beer enthusiasts and casual sippers alike, the northern Hudson Valley towns of Catskill and Hudson offer a diverse array of breweries. Sample a cold IPA at Union Street Brewing Co., savor experimental brews at Return Brewing, or enjoy a classic pale ale at Hudson Brewing Co. From Subversive Malting & Brewing’s traditional floor malting to Old Klaverack Brewery’s wood-fired pizza, each stop provides a different flavor of the local craft beer scene with amenities like lush beer gardens, industrial taprooms, and creekside patios. Here are the craft breweries to hit up in Catskill and Hudson.

Hudson Breweries

Union Street Brewing Co.

716 Union Street, Hudson

Founded by homebrewers-turned-professionals Emma and Paul O’Donnell, the Union Street Brewing Co. offers a welcoming tap room, beer garden, and event space for craft beer enthusiasts in historic Hudson. The brewery offers a range of craft beers like the crisp “I’ve got Plenty of Time” cold IPA and the tart and refreshing “Guava Lamp” sour ale. Families are welcome during the day, but the vibe shifts to adults only after 6pm on weekends. Be sure to check out their Sunday cycling club or simply relax in the garden with a pint in hand.

Return Brewing

725 State Street, Hudson

Founded in 2021, Return Brewing initially operated out of the Crossroads Brewing Company facility in Catskill while their Hudson location was under construction. Their Hudson facility, which opened its outdoor beer garden in May 2023 and indoor taproom in March 2024, features an interior with a custom-made bar, an eclectic Archive Lounge, and a Tavern area adorned with vintage signage. The Hudson location also offers a rotating selection of beers, including experimental brews like their Pastel Palace beer-wine hybrid, and frequently hosts food trucks and community events. Now, Return Brewing is expanding by taking over Crossroad’s Catskill facility, where they will brew the majority of their beer and operate a second taproom with 12 draft lines, preserving the creekside beer garden ambiance and adding more local beer and food options.

Upper Depot Brewing Co.

708 State Street, Hudson

Upper Depot Brewing Co. brings fresh energy to Hudson’s 1871 train station, which has been restored by lifelong friends Montgomery Bopp and Aaron Maas. Inside, the two-floor brewery combines the building’s original wainscoting and high ceilings with modern industrial touches, such as exposed brick and metalwork. On tap, you’ll find distinctive brews like the “Upper Depot IPA” and “Number 999 Steam Ale,” while the Whale Belly food truck, stationed outside, offers locally sourced sandwiches and BBQ. The brewery also hosts regular events, including trivia nights and live music.



Hudson Brewing Co.

99 South 3rd Street, Hudson

Hudson’s first brewery since Prohibition, the Hudson Brewing Co. relaunched the city’s brewing tradition in 2015. Located a short walk from the Amtrak station and riverfront park, this brewery offers a variety of beers brewed with New York State ingredients. Enjoy their flagship Proprietor’s Pale Ale or try the Tainted Señorita Stout for a dark, Mexican coffee twist. The taproom features 12 rotating drafts, craft cocktails made with New York State spirits, and local wines. The brewery’s dog-friendly space includes both indoor and outdoor seating.

Old Klaverack Brewery

150 Thielman Road, Hudson

Located off Route 9 outside ¿Hudson, Old Klaverack Brewery offers a distinct experience from the city’s downtown breweries with its quarter-acre hop yard and two-barrel nano brewery. Founded by Erik Bell, who began brewing in a converted horse barn as a hobby, the brewery now produces a variety of small-batch beers on-site, ranging from cream ales and IPAs to stouts and seasonal specialties. Visitors can enjoy fresh, wood-fired pizza and a rotating selection of beers while relaxing at picnic tables or engaging in activities like corn hole and live music.

Catskill Breweries

Subversive Malting & Brewing

Subversive Malting & Brewing

96 W Bridge Street, Catskill

Subversive Malting & Brewing stands out by producing all its beers on-site using the traditional floor malting method. This hands-on process involves turning the New York-grown grain multiple times daily to ensure precise quality control. The result is a range of beers brewed from locally sourced grains and often featuring local hops, fruits, and herbs, all crafted in a former mechanic’s garage. Complementing the beer offerings, the brewery’s kitchen serves a menu centered on smash burgers—available in both grass-fed beef and plant-based versions—on local buns from See & Be Kitchen. The menu also includes salads, sandwiches, small bites like Bavarian pretzels with house beer cheese, and frites with various dipping sauces.

Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company

4545 NY Route 32, Catskill

Originally established in 2014 at Angela’s Restaurant in Catskill, the Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company continues the LoBianco family’s brewing legacy, which began with the Hyde Park Brewing Co.—Dutchess County’s first brewpub—in 1996. The brewery offers seven in-house beers, including award winners like the Uncle Tito Mexican Lager, which earned a gold medal at the 2021 GABF, and the Rip Van Wit, which received silver at TAP NY in 2018. Their lineup features a range of styles, such as the Mountain House Helles, Kiskatom Brown Ale, and Kaaterskill Krush IPA. Rip Van Winkle Brewing serves its beers onsite and distributes to local bars and restaurants.

Return Brewing | Catskill

201 Water Street, Catskill

When Crossroads Brewings' coveted creekside spot in Catskill went on the market earlier this year, the owners of Return Brewing jumped at the chance to purchase the property where they've been brewing a portion of their beer since the brand's inception in 2021. After minor asthetic changes, the Catskill taproom is slated to open late sumer (though at this point it looks more likely to be fall). This location is smaller than their Hudson spot—with a 53-person capacity versus 150—but with 12 draft lines as opposed to Hudson’s eight, they’re looking to bring in more beer from other local brewers and expand the wine and spirits selection.

