A Year In, Day June is a Daily Favorite for Locals & Visitors Alike

The Windham hamlet of Hensonville may seem modest upon first glance, but the mountain town boasts a surprising number of culinary gems within. Take Day June, a luncheonette that came to be in May 2023 while its co-owners were in the process of opening The Henson, their 16-room boutique hotel housing fine-dining restaurant Matilda, as well as Paracasa, a pantry and provisions shop.



Now just over a year after the spot first opened its doors, locals and visitors alike have become steadfast fans of Day June’s renewed take on the classic diner feel. The spot is owned by Ely and Danielle Franko along with chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske. With both chefs behind the Lower East Side’s Wildair and soon-to-be Bar Contra (formerly Contra), the Catskills luncheonette promises superior eats in an unassuming setting. For the Frankos, the appeal of opening a no-fuss place was strong. “We fell in love with the sense of community that surrounds casual restaurants and wanted to create something that was welcoming and accessible to everyone.”

While the owners were in the process of renovating the hotel, they recognized the lack of options for easy eats through their own troubled search for meals. When the former site of local brunch spot Nana Gail’s became available, they proposed the idea of taking over the space, and the concept for Day June was born. “We wanted to leave it simpler and how it really should be—using real ingredients and not trying to do anything crazy,” says Stone. “We said we’d start with classics and roll out updates with culturally diverse ideas that we could relate to. It feels more like a diner the more diverse the menu gets.”

When designing the restaurant, the Frankos sought to create a space that they wanted to be in. Thoughtful touches add character to the interior like a floral wallpaper sourced by Danielle, vintage chairs from Ely, round stone tables to contrast the wooden ones, and little pendant lights in the front windows. “It's a good mix of old and new,” say the Frankos. “Guests tell us it feels homey, which is exactly how we want it to feel.”

Throughout all of the owners’ Catskills projects you’ll notice consistent design elements like rich plant life and vintage finds. “The plants are beautiful but also convey to guests that the business is being well taken care of—if the plants are healthy that means someone is paying attention to the details,” say the Frankos. “The vintage elements help communicate an appreciation for history and story, both of which are very important to us. We're always after building things that feel timeless.”

Intentional design at Day June coincides with intentional menu development. Stone describes the influence of memorable city diners and luncheonettes on his contributions to the menu. “One place I love to go to in Williamsburg that serves Dominican food inspired our morir soñando ($6).” A dish like the frylet —a cheddar omelet with french fries ($13)—is their take on a tortilla española. The cheddarmelt pancake with crisp, melted cheddar, scrambled eggs, and chipotle salsa ($15) is a nod to New York chopped sandwiches. The morning açai bowl ($14) was sparked by Stone’s own breakfast preferences. “They’re all things that I would eat,” he says. “When I create something that’s not from scratch, meaning a menu that has a focus or theme, I try to create my favorite versions of the food.”

Guests can revel in sophisticated versions of their favorite diner goodies. Lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry jam ($13) and the club sandwich ($17)—simple, expertly prepared, and stacked high—are among the crowd of beloved bites. Stone states “we’re adding new things every few months. I’m really big on this sandwich called the franco ($17) that has a cheddar cheese crust on the bread. That’s what’s selling me.”

Local ingredients join the lineup, like sirloin from Highland Hollow farm in the steak and eggs ($19) and country fried steak ($17). On a sweeter note, Stone reveals that dessert is always a popular (and photogenic) choice. “Fabian is really crushing it with the pies.”

[image-6]

A good diner is the picture of consistency. It’s a place where you can leave the decision paralysis at home and know exactly what you’ll order every time you visit. At Day June, a similar principle applies (with the occasional seasonal element making its way into specials). “A lot of the menu is meant to not change so much in order for people to become familiar with what’s there,” Stone says. “Everyone has really enjoyed having a classic diner in the area that pays tribute to all the things they love.”

As their first year of operations has concluded, Day June’s owners possess a willingness to grow as they strive for an accessible dining experience for all. “We're constantly listening to our guests’ suggestions and making adjustments as needed,” note the Frankos. “We've added new dishes and beverages based on feedback, from expanded gluten free and vegetarian options to new sandwiches, salads, and desserts.”

[image-5]

Day June is located at 387 Route 296, Hensonville and is open daily from 8am-3pm.