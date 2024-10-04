Anna et Pierre Le Cafe: Poughkeepsie’s New Waterfront Coffee Shop

Growing up among a large, tight-knit Caribbean family in Brooklyn taught GiGi Fairchild the meaning of true hospitality at a young age. “In my culture, making others feel cared for and appreciated is deeply ingrained. It's something that I've always valued as a young girl and something that I brought into my life as an adult,” she says. With the October opening of Anna et Pierre Le Cafe in Poughkeepsie’s Waterfront District, she and her husband, writer and artist Dade Fairchild, are finally realizing her long-held dream of opening a cafe that highlights her love of international coffee culture and brings those same values of generosity to a space that the community can enjoy.

Anna et Pierre is named for Fairchild’s maternal grandparents, Anna and Pierre, who she describes as anchors of their community in the Caribbean and later in life, in New York. (The “et” in the cafe’s logo was even taken from a sample of Anna’s own handwriting.) “My grandparents always talked about how important it is to be a part of a community and help others,” she says. “I always knew that I wanted to name my business after them.”



click to enlarge Courtesy Anna et Pierre Le Cafe GiGi Fairchild

With GiGi’s 15 years of experience in retail, hospitality, and operations management, starting a cafe felt like a natural move for the couple, who also have their sights set on opening a wine bar in the not-too-distant future. “Through our travels and my professional background, I've really grown a deep love for coffee and wine. I’m always that person at family functions offering advice on what to pair with what,” she says.

As for the location, they searched all over the Hudson Valley for the right spot. After two years spent in Colorado during the pandemic, they eventually fell for Poughkeepsie, which offered the access to nature they enjoyed in Colorado, a vibrant arts scene, a quick commute back to family in Brooklyn, and a welcoming new community. “Once we saw what was happening in the Waterfront District and in the other areas of Poughkeepsie, it just felt right,” she says. “We just want to plant roots in one place and flourish and give back to the community that we are a part of.”

On the culinary side of things, the drinks menu at Anna et Pierre will feature single origin coffees from around the world as part of a partnership with Nespresso, a relationship Fairchild brings from her years working for a high-end New York City hospitality management group.

click to enlarge Courtesy Anna et Pierre Le Cafe

Customers will also find a selection of French classics baked fresh daily by their pastry chef, including pain au chocolat, croissant aux amandes, chou a la creme, as well as other pastries featuring seasonal fruits, baguettes, and other breads. Vegan specialties by locally owned bakeries Little Loaf Bake Shop and Isn't She Lovely, as well as a rotating selection from other local vendors, will also be available. Sandwiches and prepared salads will be following in the coming months.

The space, which is part of the One Dutchess complex, is located near the Walkway Over the Hudson elevator and offers serene Hudson River views. With the cafe’s ample sunlight, the Fairchilds are also excited to exhibit artwork by Dade as well as other local talents. “We want this to be a cozy place where you can grab something to go, or feel comfortable staying for hours.”