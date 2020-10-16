Autumn is for Apple Picking: Best U-Pick Apple Orchards in the Hudson Valley

One of the state’s oldest fruit farms, Rose Hill changed hands in November 2015. Under new owners, farm manager Kevin Clark has shifted the entire operation toward holistic orchard management practices, which means no herbicides and little to no spraying—especially in the lead up to harvest. It seems the changes are bearing fruit, so to say. One reader said that this 114-acre farm with epic views of the Catskills has the "best-tasting Honeycrisp apples." Due to a deep freeze in May, the pick your own selection is limited to mostly apples and blueberries, but there's a taproom where you can try the farm's unfiltered hard ciders and natural wines, and a farm stand with honey from the hives, mulled hot cider, warm apple crips, and cider doughnuts.