Autumn is for Apple Picking: Best U-Pick Apple Orchards in the Hudson Valley

Al fresco farm visits are a great way to get outdoors with the fam or the bae this fall. We've polled our readers to ask their recommendations for the best U-pick apple farms in the Hudson Valley. Here's what the polls said, plus a few staff picks in the mix.
DuBois Farms | Highland
DuBois was a crowd favorite among readers, with one fan writing, "They have the best family farm. Tiny Town for the kids to play, a petting zoo, the Tavern for excellent food, and the barn with homemade jams, salsa, jewelry, etc." 'Tis true, DuBois seems to have it all from pastries to fresh pressed local cider to locally made preserves, condiments, and body care products. In October, U-pick is open for apples, grapes, and pumpkins with no reservations required. DuBois is open every day of the week, from 10am-5pm.
Twin Star Orchard | New PaltzThe 200-acre Twin Star Orchard in New Paltz is the home base and tasting room for Brooklyn Cider House, which makes Basque-style ciders with minimal intervention, using no added flavorings or additional sugars. Many of the ciders are raw and wild-fermented. The orchard has 50 acres growing over 8,000 hard cider varieties and another 50 acres of ancient orchards now open for U-picking. Even as the season wraps up with Golden Delicious, you can still head to the farm for wood-fired pizza and burgers, house ciders, and local beer and wine enjoyed al fresco, pondside. Open Fridays from 12pm-7pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am-7pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, the kitchen opens at 11am.
Clarke's Family Farm | ModenaOne reader wrote about Clarke's, "Organic and low-spray apples, HUGE variety, amazing cider doughnuts, and the nicest people. And it’s not crowded." Organic apple varieties include Red Delicious, Fuji, Gold Rush, Cameo and Enterprise, plus a whole bunch more conventional (IPM) apples. You can also harvest your own pumpkin straight off the vine and browse the preserves made with farm-fresh fruit. On your way back from the corn maze, taste their sunshine-distilled apple spirits and nom on a homemade donut. But hurry up and get their fast because they're only open weekends through October 21/22.
Masker Orchards | WarwickIf you're looking for an extra special apple-picking experience, visit the 200 acre Masker Orchards in Warwick. You can drive your car right up to any one of their 10,000 trees, and tune your radio to Maskers own broadcast station at FM 87.9 for the most updated apple picking information. Admission, parking, and bags are all free. On weekends and holidays, indulge in pony rides, mule-drawn wagon rides, a haunted house and an apple maze. Masker's apple picking season continues everyday till the end of October, including weekends and holidays, from 9am-5pm.
Lawrence Farm Orchards | Newburgh
Rose Hill Farm | Red Hook
One of the state’s oldest fruit farms, Rose Hill changed hands in November 2015. Under new owners, farm manager Kevin Clark has shifted the entire operation toward holistic orchard management practices, which means no herbicides and little to no spraying—especially in the lead up to harvest. It seems the changes are bearing fruit, so to say. One reader said that this 114-acre farm with epic views of the Catskills has the "best-tasting Honeycrisp apples." Due to a deep freeze in May, the pick your own selection is limited to mostly apples and blueberries, but there's a taproom where you can try the farm's unfiltered hard ciders and natural wines, and a farm stand with honey from the hives, mulled hot cider, warm apple crips, and cider doughnuts.
Soons Orchards | New Hampton
Love Apple Farm | Ghent
Boehm Farm | Climax