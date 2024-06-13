El Jaguar Offers Guatemalan Cuisine in Uptown Kingston

Kingston’s diverse variety of dining spots can turn a stroll down Broadway into a culinary tour of Latin America from the many Mexican taquerias to the El Salvadorean pupusa spots. Now, in the heart of the Stockade District, siblings Jeremías and Raquel Pop are adding Guatemalan cuisine to Kingston’s roster with their new restaurant, El Jaguar.

Jeremías and Raquel grew up in Guatemala but have lived in Kingston for 17 and seven years respectively and have long wanted to open a restaurant together.

“We found this place, and this was the perfect opportunity to open a restaurant,” Jeremías Pop says. “The first couple of weeks were slow, but beginning this week, we’re seeing a lot of people coming in, and it's going great.”

The restaurant, which opened on April 26, is located at 284 Wall Street where the old Ulster County Board of Elections used to be—however, the space could not be more different from its previous incarnation as a drab government office.

click to enlarge Devon Jane Schweizer A mannequin in traditional Guatemalan dress

Throughout the renovated, 2,100-square-foot space, the walls are decorated with nods to Guatemala. An image of the wild quetzal bird, the country’s national bird, compliments the dark green chairs and accents of the interior with its iridescent feathers. Brightly colored birds appear again on a vivid, woven bag worn by a mannequin in the restaurant. The mannequin’s woven textile blouse is reminiscent of the huipil, a traditional garment indigenous to Central America. Portraits of jaguars with striking blue eyes mirror the logo plastered on the window, and a picture of Tikal, a complex of Mayan ruins, takes it all back to where the siblings are from—Petén, Guatemala.

The jaguar is protected in the Petén jungle, where monuments like the Temple of the Jaguar in Tikal allude to the animal’s royal significance. Pop says that the jaguar helps him and his sister to “not forget where we come from.” He adds, “We decided to open a Guatemalan restaurant so that people can try the food from there and the freshly made tortillas.”

click to enlarge Courtesy of El Jaguar

The restaurant prides itself on its fresh food and authentic recipes. Guatemala’s blend of Mayan and Spanish influences feature hearty vegetables, meats, beans, and tortillas made from scratch.

In Guatemala, their typical breakfast, or desayuno típico, is one of the most important meals of the day. The restaurant offers what many would call a breakfast of champions, or desayuno chapìn—different egg dishes such as huevos rancheros served with variations of beans, plantains, sour cream, cheese, and tortillas or bread, all $10 and under. Their pinchos—or skewers—use beef, chicken, and peppers and also include a side of rice, beans, and tortillas ($18).

The menu is affordable, with most dish prices ranging from $4 to $24. The priciest item is their churrasco platter at $30. In Guatemala, churrasco is typically a shared, barbecue-style meal with various grilled meats. El Jaguar’s churrasco includes grilled beef, chicken, and shrimp served with chirmol, rice, beans, potatoes, and tortillas.

click to enlarge Courtesy of El Jaguar

Though the restaurant’s pride and joy is its Guatemalan heritage, the menu goes beyond just its traditional food. In welcoming others to try a taste of their culture, the Pops wanted to open their menu to foods that may be more familiar—Mexican and American cuisine. Items such as quesadillas, burritos, chimichangas, and tacos pay homage to Mexican culture while sandwiches like reubens and BLTs accommodate lovers of American cuisine.

The restaurant offers a vegetarian menu as well, including various sandwiches, toasts, and bagels. Their tacos, salads, and sandwiches have been particularly popular amongst customers, but according to Pop, there’s “not just one” menu item people have been gravitating towards. The ultimate goal is to make their restaurant welcoming to everyone that tries the food, appealing to anyone’s taste.

“We don't want just Guatemalan people here. We want all people,” says Pop.

The family-owned business is open Monday through Saturday from 7am-9pm.