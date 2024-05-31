Harley's Sweet Spot in Woodstock: Candy by the Pound & Other Treats

In the heart of Woodstock, a new shop aims to bring joy to the community one sweet treat at a time. Opened on May 25 by Lori MacHaffie and Scott Barrett, Harley’s Sweet Spot is offering an array of candies and confections for all ages. “Our goal is to have something for everybody,” says MacHaffie. “Not just weekenders or travelers; for everyone, including locals.”

MacHaffie, born and raised in the Hudson Valley, lived in New York City for 20 years, where she attended the Fashion Institute of Technology before working in the industry. In 2006, she met Barrett while they were both working at a West Village cookie shop. They purchased a home in West Shokan in 2019 and became permanent residents in 2020, later moving to Phoenicia. “I grew up in a house that had a lot of people coming in and out,” says MacHaffie. “My family were big entertainers and the center of our social circle. Up here, you’re far apart from your neighbors, and we wanted to create a place where we’re a part of the community.”

click to enlarge Lori MacHaffie

Their son, Harley, is a first-grader at Phoenicia Elementary, and the namesake for the shop. Inspired by him and their experiences as parents, the couple felt a need for more kid-friendly activities in Woodstock. “One thing we’ve noticed living here and talking to parents is that there isn't much for kids to do in town,” says Barrett. “If you’re walking around with kids, it’s just the toy store and pizza place; everything else is more geared towards adults.” By opening Harley’s Sweet Spot, they hope to offer a space where families can enjoy themselves, the classic kid-in-a candy-shop experience.

Tucked inside the carriage house of a Victorian home in the middle of town, Harley’s Sweet Spot features a selection of candies and sweets from various sources. Customers can buy candy by the pound, choosing from a variety of options ranging from modern treats to nostalgic favorites dating back to the 1930s.

click to enlarge Lori MacHaffie Harley's candy-by-the-pound offerings.

While some products come from big distributors, they also showcase a selection of sweets made in the Catskills and the Hudson Valley. These locally sourced products include honey, maple syrup, jams, and chocolates from the Catskill Chocolate Co. “Many of them are from friends who, because of COVID, had to create their own businesses while living up here—a lot of makers who are part of this new economy in the Hudson Valley,” says MacHaffie.

Harley’s Sweet Spot also offers a variety of international sweets and treats. Inspired by their travels and friendships with people from around the world, MacHaffie and Barrett have curated a selection of candies from places like Japan, China, India, and various European countries. This includes favorites like Japanese Kit Kats, Snickers bars from India, and classic British Jaffa Cakes.

click to enlarge Lori MacHaffie

Many of the candies are vegan, sugar-free, or nut-free. And beyond candies, the store offers a range of baked goods, ice cream, and cold drinks. “I think, just for us, the thing we’ve already enjoyed is people walking in and being really happy,” says Barrett. “People come in, and you’ll watch them dart towards one particular thing with a big smile. It’s exactly what we were hoping for.”

Harley’s Sweet Spot is located at 32 Mill Hill Road in Woodstock and can be accessed from Mill Hill Road or Deanies Alley.