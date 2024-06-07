Hudson Valley Bounty Makes Discovering Local Farms and Food Businesses Easy

Those who live in and love to visit the Hudson Valley know that the region is an unmatched cornucopia of local foodways—from apple orchards to distilleries to farm-to-table restaurants and beyond. Anyone who cares deeply about the sourcing of their food, however, knows that it can be daunting to find businesses in the region based solely on their commitment to the local-first ethos. Enter Hudson Valley Bounty, a one-stop search portal for discovering the incredible diversity of the region’s independent food businesses.

A program of the non-profit Hudson Valley AgriBusiness Development Corporation (HVADC), Hudson Valley Bounty was first launched in 2010 to promote and support networking and connections between local agricultural producers and culinary businesses, while educating the community about the preservation of local farms and the use of local and regional sustainable food products. Since then, the revamped site has become the region's premiere resource for searching for farms and agricultural businesses throughout Orange, Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Columbia, Albany, Rensselaer, and Washington counties.

With over 350 farms and food enterprises, the growing database has become a favorite with everyone from residents to tourists, chefs, farmers, wholesalers, and institutional buyers interested in sourcing locally.

All food businesses can list on the site for free, and have the opportunity to be featured in consumer-facing emails with Bounty Member events and on social media, as well as receive weekly notifications of business-related training, grant, loan, and job opportunities.



Business listings include farms, UPicks, wineries/vineyards, distilleries, breweries, cideries, specialty producers, farmers markets, flower growers, food and beverage trails, restaurants, caterers, event venues, retail and grocery stores, and distributors/wholesalers. Listings include descriptions of the businesses, product lists and availability, photos, maps, hours, and wholesale and contact information. Anyone craving more information about supply chain and sourcing nuances can also find helpful information about production methods and distribution models.

With enhanced search functionality, listings can also be refined by county—complete with interactive maps—as well as business category, product type, production method, and distribution type. The site also includes additional educational resources, such as a seasonality chart, glossary of agricultural terms, and information about farm and food certifications.



Explore all the listings, discover new local food businesses, and sign up for the newsletter to learn about events and special offers at Hudsonvalleybounty.com.

