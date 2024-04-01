Hudson Valley Dining Guide

click to enlarge Hudson Roastery

It’s no secret that dining in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and Berkshires is one of our favorite pursuits—and yours, too! With so many new establishments opening all the time it can be easy to make a full editorial meal of the latest and greatest, but we know that there are plenty of well-loved spots that deserve notice, too. Our new monthly dining guide provides a space for the voices of our diverse restaurant community, from the red sauce joint that’s been in the same family for generations to the top-notch sushi spot that opened last year.

If you want to know what’s happening in the region’s dining scene every week, make sure you sign up for the Eat edition of our email newsletter. Every Friday, we deliver the latest updates and in-depth stories on food and craft beverage that you’ve been craving.

Pamela’s on the Hudson

1 Park Place, Newburgh (845) 562-4505

Pamelasonthehudson.com

If you’re looking for a secret gem on the waterfront with unbelievable views, delicious food, and proper cocktails, Pamela’s is where you should be eating tonight! Pamela’s on the Hudson is open Thursday 5pm–10pm, Friday 12pm–10pm (Happy Hour 3pm-6pm), Saturday 3pm–10pm. Sunday Brunch is from 10:30am–3pm.

Hudson Roastery

4 Park Place, Hudson (518) 697-5633

Hudsonroastery.com

This spring, Hudson Roastery is expanding to the corner, introducing additional indoor and outdoor seating. The new space will house their coffee roaster, allowing visitors to observe the roasting process firsthand. Plans include a tasting/cupping room, featuring the latest coffees sourced from hand-selected fair trade and organic farms. The chef-inspired menu will continue to evolve, with additions of salads, sandwiches, and an updated wine list. Open seven days a week starting at 7am.

Apizza!

121 Main Street, New Paltz (845) 419-2744

Coalovenpizza.org

Apizza! offers perfectly crispy-bottomed, coal-fired pies and lovable Italian-American mainstays like the baked clams oreganata, arancini, meatballs, and house Caesar salad. The list of weekly rotating specials features elevated takes on rustic regional Italian dishes like polenta with local mushrooms, chickpeas with fresh trofie pasta and prosciutto, and roasted shrimp salmoriglio, a classic Southern Italian sauce of lemon juice and garlic, as well as Italian bread, olive loaves, ciabatta, and focaccia that are baked fresh daily.