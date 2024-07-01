Hudson Valley Dining Guide

It’s no secret that dining in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and Berkshires is one of our favorite pursuits—and yours, too! With so many new establishments opening all the time it can be easy to make a full editorial meal of the latest and greatest, but we know that there are plenty of well-loved spots that deserve notice, too. Our new monthly dining guide provides a space for the voices of our diverse restaurant community, from the red sauce joint that’s been in the same family for generations to the top-notch sushi spot that opened last year.

Ole Savannah Southern Table & Bar



Located in a historic steamboat repair shop in Kingston’s Rondout district, Ole Savannah offers up a heaping helping of Southern hospitality with a distinctive Hudson Valley twist.

Think classics like fall-off-the-bone barbecue, chicken and waffles, and fried green tomatoes, as well as globally inspired dishes like miso-marinated salmon filet and pho. Add to that a fan-favorite Sunday buffet brunch spread, a diverse menu of hand-crafted cocktails, and some of the best waterfront views of any restaurant around, and there’s a reason Ole Savannah has been a Kingston go-to since restaurateur Dave Amato opened its doors in 2015.

With its exposed beams and high-vaulted ceilings that evoke the Rondout’s storied shipbuilding era, Ole Savannah has also become a favorite venue for intimate weddings, anniversary parties, bridal showers, and just about every other kind of shindig imaginable.



Brickmen Kitchen + Bar



(845) 882-7425 | 47 N Front Street, Kingston(845) 882-7425 | Brickmenkingston.com



In 2023, Amato and Jessica Mino opened Brickmen Kitchen + Bar in Kingston’s Uptown district as a love letter to the city’s rich history. The name Brickmen was inspired by its prominent 19th- and early 20th-century brickmaking industry and Amato’s grandfather Joe, who worked in the brickyards before becoming a restaurateur himself.

The globetrotting menu at Brickmen, designed by consulting chef Certified Master Chef Dale Miller, is comforting yet refined. Mini mac Kobe sliders, lobster spaghetti al limone, bricked jerk roasted half chicken, Korean BBQ ribs, and a seafood and sushi bar are tailor-made for pairing with craft cocktails that borrow ingredients from an equally diverse international pantry. Sunday brunch is also a can’t miss affair at Brickmen, especially when enjoyed on the outdoor deck with quaint views of the neighborhood below.





Peekamoose Restaurant & Tap Room

8373 State Route 28, Big Indian

(845) 254-6500 |

Pioneers of the farm-to-table movement, The Peekamoose Restaurant’s menu changes daily with the seasonal bounty, reflecting the close relationships that the Mills have established with local farmers. Chef Devin Mills grew up in the Catskills and spent his formative years working for some of the top eateries in Manhattan. Nightly bonfires, imaginative cocktails, and locally sourced farmhouse cuisine make this spot a must-visit. Peekamoose is celebrating their 20th year of being a Catskills destination.



The Foundry Rose



A small restaurant in the heart of Cold Spring village with indoor and outdoor dining options, just a short walk from Metro North and local hiking trails. They offer brunch all day, happy hour, and dinner on Friday evenings. Their craft cocktail bar specializes in premium small batch ingredients and the dining menu changes seasonally. They strive to source local and fresh menu items offering something for everybody.



Krupa Bros Pierogi Co



23 W Strand Street, Kingston(845) 514-2448 | Krupabrospierogico.wixsite.com

Known for providing the highest quality frozen pierogi at your favorite grocery store (and being named 2024’s Best Dumpling), Krupa Brothers Pierogi Company invites you to enjoy hot, fresh pierogi cooked and served to order. Pick any flavor and choose how to top them. Keep it classic with house fermented sauerkraut and caramelized onions, or try specials like Krupa Brothers Signature Mac & Cheese. Takeout is available every Sunday from 10am-4pm. Sto lat!

Butterfield at Hasbrouck House



3805 Main Street, Stone Ridge(845) 687-0736 | Hasbrouckhouseny.com

Experience rustic farm-to-table cuisine at Butterfield, nestled in the historic Hasbrouck House. Discover the new summer menus featuring seasonally-inspired dishes, complemented by a bar and cocktail program expertly curated by The Catskills Cocktail Club. Enjoy dinner and drinks on the picturesque gardenside patio, intimate candlelit dining room, or unwind at happy hour in the cozy bar.



Catamount Restaurant Emerson Resort & Spa



Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at the iconic Catamount Restaurant. Nestled on the picturesque edge of the Catskill’s famed Esopus Creek, enjoy the rustic elegance of our stunning locale as you select from a menu of contemporary comfort food favorites, locally sourced and expertly crafted to tantalize your taste buds with flavors that celebrate the essence of our community.

Begin the day with a delectable breakfast menu including Omelets, Eggs Benedict or The Big Boy Breakfast Sandwich - a Grilled Cheese with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Catskill Mountain Potato Cake and Two Eggs, any style. Treat yourself to a leisurely weekend brunch featuring breakfast and lunch entrees. For dinner, try the Cider Brined Pork Chop with Sweet Potato & Bacon Hash, Bourbon Maple Butter and Roasted Green Beans or the popular Prime Rib Mondays, featuring mouthwatering Prime Rib served with a House Salad, Broccoli and Potato side of your choice for only $42 per person.

Each dish is crafted with care, ensuring that every meal becomes your new favorite. Warm weather means outdoor deck seating where you can savor the sights and sounds of the Esopus along with every bite. Join us at the Catamount, where good food and good times await you.



Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Steakhouse



Mahoney’s is an award-winning Poughkeepsie destination for food and fun—in whichever order you’d like, since late-night pub grub is served until 2 am every night. And there’s something fun going on every night: open mic Mondays, jazz Tuesdays, karaoke Wednesdays, trivia Thursdays, and a DJ Thursday through Saturday, plus live music every Friday and Sunday (when football is off season) and the Laugh It Up Comedy Club on Fridays and Saturdays. On July 4th, Mahoney’s will host the Motown sounds of Steel Owl Band in the parking lot.

The lunch menu offers Irish classics like bangers and mash, fish and chips, and delectable burgers and sandwiches. Dinner adds fancier choices like seafood and a lineup of tender, juicy steak options. Specials change weekly.

You can dine outside, on the pet-friendly patio, or inside, in the historic building that once housed the original Vassar Brewery. Downstairs, you’ll find 23 flat-screen TVs, and you can bet your favorite horse without leaving the bar via OTB.

Mahoney’s offers three separate rooms for catered events and can handle parties up to 200; there’s plenty of free parking, and elevator access. Located across from the train station in downtown Poughkeepsie, Mahoney’s is close to the city’s attractions like the Walkway Over the Hudson.

