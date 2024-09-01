Hudson Valley Dining Guide | September 2024

It’s no secret that dining in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and Berkshires is one of our favorite pursuits—and yours, too! In addition to our coverage of the buzziest new eateries, our monthly Dining Guide is a place for all those well-loved spots that have been on the scene for years to highlight what keeps their fans coming back for seconds. Want to get the latest scoop on restaurants every week? Sign up for Chronogram’s newsletter. Every Friday, you’ll find the deets on recent openings and in-depth stories on food and craft beverage that you’ve been craving.

Ole Savannah Southern Table & Bar

100 Rondout Landing, Kingston

(845) 331-4283 | Olesavannah.com

Located in a historic steamboat repair shop in Kingston’s Rondout district, Ole Savannah offers up a heaping helping of Southern hospitality with a distinctive Hudson Valley twist.

Think classics like fall-off-the-bone barbecue, chicken and waffles, and fried green tomatoes, as well as globally inspired dishes like miso-marinated salmon filet and pho. Add to that a fan-favorite Sunday buffet brunch spread, a diverse menu of hand-crafted cocktails, and some of the best waterfront views of any restaurant around, and there’s a reason Ole Savannah has been a Kingston go-to since restaurateur Dave Amato opened its doors in 2015.

With its exposed beams and high-vaulted ceilings that evoke the Rondout’s storied shipbuilding era, Ole Savannah has also become a favorite venue for intimate weddings, anniversary parties, bridal showers, and just about every other kind of shindig imaginable.

Brickmen Kitchen + Bar

47 N Front Street, Kingston

(845) 882-7425 | Brickmenkingston.com

In 2023, Amato and Jessica Mino opened Brickmen Kitchen + Bar in Kingston’s Uptown district as a love letter to the city’s rich history. The name Brickmen was inspired by its prominent 19th- and early 20th-century brickmaking industry and Amato’s grandfather Joe, who worked in the brickyards before becoming a restaurateur himself.

The globetrotting menu at Brickmen, designed by consulting chef Certified Master Chef Dale Miller, is comforting yet refined. Mini mac Kobe sliders, lobster spaghetti al limone, bricked jerk roasted half chicken, Korean BBQ ribs, and a seafood and sushi bar are tailor-made for pairing with craft cocktails that borrow ingredients from an equally diverse international pantry. Sunday brunch is also a can’t miss affair at Brickmen, especially when enjoyed on the outdoor deck with quaint views of the neighborhood below.

Peekamoose Restaurant & Tap Room

8373 State Route 28, Big Indian

(845) 254-6500 | Peekamooserestaurant.com

Pioneers of the farm-to-table movement, The Peekamoose Restaurant’s menu changes daily with the seasonal bounty, reflecting the close relationships that the Mills have established with local farmers. Chef Devin Mills grew up in the Catskills and spent his formative years working for some of the top eateries in Manhattan. Nightly bonfires, imaginative cocktails, and locally sourced farmhouse cuisine make this spot a must-visit. Peekamoose is celebrating their 20th year of being a Catskills destination.

Carter’s Restaurant and Lounge

424 Main Street, Beacon

845) 743-6527 | Cartersbeaconny.com

Swing by Carter’s Restaurant and be greeted by the father-and-son owners, Jonathan Lombardi, who welcome everyone like family. The restaurant offers exceptional food and drinks, served by a dedicated staff in a beautifully designed space. The menu now includes vegan options, along with a creative cocktail list. Carter’s is also a perfect venue for hosting an event and Chef Lombardi will personally create a menu that caters to all tastes.