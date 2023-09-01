Hudson Valley Restaurant Guide

Apizza!

121 Main Street, New Paltz, (845) 419-2744, Coalovenpizza.org

One would be forgiven for thinking that the menu at New Paltz’s Apizza! would be limited to just the perfectly crispy-bottomed, coal-fired pies that have made the restaurant a local mainstay since its 2021 opening. While Adam Monteverde—the pizzaiolo who once helmed the oven at the Grimaldi’s outpost in the very same space on Main Street—does turn out dozens of pizzas each day alongside his partner Lauren Mias, Apizza’s seasonally rotating dinner menu is actually home to a quiet red sauce renaissance.

A Woodstock native and Culinary Institute graduate, Monteverde worked in high-end kitchens across the country, including a Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco, before returning home to the Hudson Valley to open Mexican Kitchen in New Paltz in 2015. With the opening of Apizza!, Monteverde is paying homage to the homey Italian dishes he grew up eating around his family table, but with a refined spin.

In addition to lovable menu mainstays like the baked clams oreganata, arancini, meatballs, and house Caesar salad, the list of weekly rotating specials features elevated takes on rustic regional Italian dishes like polenta with local mushrooms, chickpeas with fresh trofie pasta and prosciutto, and roasted shrimp salmoriglio, a classic Southern Italian sauce of lemon juice and garlic.

Local ingredients define the direction of the menu, with produce from Story Farm in Catskill making an appearance in several dishes each week. And whether it’s the pizzas, entrees, or the Italian bread, olive loaves, ciabatta, and focaccia that are baked fresh daily, few dishes don’t pass through the impressive coal-fired brick oven at the center of the restaurant. The distinctive texture and flavor is a large part of what has made other coal-oven pizzerias, including Grimaldi’s and Lombardi’s in New York City and Frank Pepe’s and Sally’s Apizza in New Haven, so popular.

When it comes to dessert, Apizza! specializes in old-fashioned desserts and pastries like lemon olive oil cake, flourless chocolate vistorta served with vanilla bean gelato, a variety of old-fashioned cookies, and more—all made from scratch in-house. There’s also a house cocktail on offer daily and wines by the carafe. Medium-bodied, Central Italian classics like Montepulciano and volcanic Sicilian varieties like Etna Rosso and Etna Bianco anchor the list and pair well with a diversity of dishes, while a few expertly curated natural wines are always available to lend a bit of fun flair to any meal.

Peekamoose Restaurant

8373 State Route 28, Big Indian, NY, (845) 254-6500, peekamooserestaurant.com

Pioneers of the farm-to-table movement, The Peekamoose Restaurant’s menu changes daily with the seasonal bounty, reflecting the close relationships that the Mills have established with local farmers. Chef Devin Mills grew up in the Catskills and spent his formative years working for some of the top eateries in Manhattan. Nightly bonfires, imaginative cocktails, and locally sourced farmhouse cuisine make this spot a must-visit. Peekamoose is celebrating their 20th year of being a Catskills destination.

Kingston Wine Co.

65 Broadway, Kingston, NY, (845) 340-9463, kingstonwine.com

An “indie” wine shop, carrying a bespoke collection of unique bottles, Kingston Wine Co. is located in the beautiful and walkable Rondout waterfront district of Kingston. The store carries an array of meticulously curated options, hand-picked by a knowledgeable staff happy to guide casual enthusiasts and experts alike. Specializing across small-scale, natural, local, and otherwise independent-leaning wine producers. Offers local and nationwide delivery, as well as in-store shopping.

Angie’s Bake Shop & Cafe

116 Main Street, Cold Spring, Angiebakeshop.com

During the pandemic, Angie Speranza turned to baking as a comforting and delicious way to bring a smile to her friends’ and neighbors’ faces. Within just a few months, requests for orders of her sweet treats had encouraged the former film and TV exec and her partner and IT exec Ken Zuidema to begin searching for a spot near their Carmel home to open their own bakery.

In 2022, Angie’s Bake Shop & Cafe opened on Main Street in Cold Spring with a small, lovingly curated menu of baked goods, sandwiches, salads, and drinks. Baked fresh each morning, Angie’s masterful spins on indulgent classics have quickly become the talk of the town. From jumbo streusel-topped muffins to best-selling giant cookies, blueberry soft scones, and the crazy-popular lemon pound squares, there’s something for everyone to sink their sweet tooth into—plus loaves of sourdough, challah, focaccia, and more to take home.

Craving a savory start to the day? The wildly popular stuffed Southern biscuit with bacon, egg, and cheese (or sans bacon for any veggie-minded folks) is sure to satisfy. By 11am, Ken’s sandwich wizardry is on full display. The hearty, crowd-pleasing offerings include house-made roast beef with fresh horseradish sauce on a crunchy demi baguette, turkey and brie, a caprese with sundried tomato pesto, and the “Cavado”—a vegan caprese with sliced avocado. Seasonal salads showcasing late summer and fall produce are sure to refresh, while soups and from-scratch hot cocoa make cozying up at the cafe a treat.

Maeve’s Place

5569 Route 28, Phoenicia, NY, (845) 688-0299, Maevesplace.com

The inspiration for Maeve’s Place is founder Iva Walsh’s daughter. After Maeve, who has Down Syndrome, graduated from high school, Iva decided to open a coffee shop where Maeve and others with intellectual and developmental disabilities could learn valuable work and social skills.

Originally opened in the Pine Hill Arms, Maeve’s Place moved to a larger home in Phoenicia Plaza in 2020. On offer is a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks—from the mega-popular nitro cold brew to inventive lattes and icy frappes—and a robust, rotating menu of made-to-order breakfast and lunch items.

Start your day with a bagel with lox, pearl sugar waffles with nutella, or eggs benedict. Pop in at lunch to enjoy lighter fare like the acai bowl, ahi tuna salad, or falafel bowl, or go full-on indulgent with the mac and cheese or short rib banh mi. You’ll also find an ethereal array of sweets in the bakery case from the shop’s Culinary Institute-trained pastry chef, and on Fridays and Sundays, Maeve is at the smoothie station whipping up the freshest blends.

With cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor deck, there’s ample room to stay a while and savor your favorite coffee or a tasty meal with friends and family. And don’t forget to browse the gourmet items sourced from local Catskills and imported European purveyors. Pre-made picnic baskets, Maeve’s Place private label pickles, preserves, vinegars, and oils, and Maeve’s Pretty Face, a selection of handcrafted skincare products developed by Maeve, make great gifts

MISTO

(845) 750-1939, misto-eats.com

Lauded chef Wilson Costa and his wife Nadia, launched MISTO in 2020 to keep fresh, delicious food rolling into neighbor’s homes. Now find them catering events or popping up everywhere in the Hudson Valley. MISTO is an homage to their mixed cultures Brazilian and Ukrainian, and the food is inspired heaven. They superbly grill lamb, chicken and porchetta on a wood-fired custom spit, even regular burgers shine. Their baked goods are often gluten free and divine, and veggies spring from gardens. Search! Misto-eats.com

Tabla

6033 Main Street, Tannersville, NY, (518) 589-4008, tablacatskills.com

Tabla, a new Mediterranean restaurant on Main Street in Tannersville opened November of 2021 and quickly became a local favorite. Their team created a menu that emphasizes Mediterranean regional fare and friends and family coming together through the lens of the Catskills’ local and seasonal ingredients. The standouts are the pasta program specials and the mezzes meant to be shared. Pair that with their thoughtful but unfussy wine list and superb craft cocktails served by their attentive wait staff and it is the place to gather for any occasion.

Charlotte’s

4258 Route 44, Millbrook, NY, (845) 677-5888, charlottesny.com

Originally a c.1830’s church, Charlotte’s is now an established restaurant in the Millbrook Hunt Country serving all your favorites. In winter, relax by one of the wood burning fireplaces and enjoy a bottle from the award-winning cellar. In the summer, enjoy a Mango Margarita in the outdoor garden. Perfect for a dinner for two or a family reunion. Event rooms available.

Casita

1111 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams, Casitaberkshires.com

The seed for Justin and Mariah Forstmann’s new restaurant, Casita, was planted when they parked Chingón Taco Truck in the courtyard at MASS MoCA in North Adams in 2020. After the pandemic shuttered the restaurants where the couple had been working in Portland, Oregon, the Connecticut natives landed back on the East Coast to plan their next move.

With Justin’s 10-plus years working as a chef in Mexican restaurants and Mariah’s experience in front-of-house, the couple fixed up a food truck and hit the road for a northeast brewery tour. That’s when Bright Ideas Brewing at MASS MoCA came calling, and Chingón’s reputation for some of the best tacos in the Berkshires took off.

This summer, the Forstmanns opened the doors to Casita—a colorful 70-seat dining room with a full bar and patio located in the museum’s Building 11. At lunch, the Forstmanns are still serving up fan-favorites like tacos with achiote-marinated chicken, fried avocado, and carnitas and their hamburguesa (a double smash patty with pickled jalapenos and chipotle mayonesa).

At night, the menu takes an ambitious turn into more complex regional Mexican preparations. Late summer’s seafood dishes with Yucatan influences like ceviche, aguachile, and grilled tamarind prawns keep things bright, while autumn promises an exploration of time-intensive moles inspired by Puebla and Oaxaca. A commitment to sourcing from Berkshires farmers and suppliers runs through every dish, with specialty ingredients like purple tomatillos, epazote, and hoja santa grown in collaboration with 328North and Full Well Farm.