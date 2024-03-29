Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns April 8-21

Each year, foodies eagerly anticipate the arrival of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, a delectable celebration of the region's vibrant dining scene. This biannual event, held in the spring and fall, invites diners to embark on a culinary journey through the valley's diverse array of restaurants, showcasing the finest in local cuisine, innovative culinary techniques, and farm-to-table fare. The spring edition of HVRW returns April 8 through 21.

Spanning across eight counties on both sides of the river, from Westchester up to Greene and west into Sullivan, Hudson Valley Restaurant Week offers a tantalizing glimpse into the rich tapestry of flavors that define the region. From quaint bistros nestled in historic towns to elegant fine dining establishments overlooking rolling vineyards, participating restaurants curate prix fixe menus that highlight the best of what the Hudson Valley has to offer.

Once again, HVRW is allowing restaurants to choose from the price tier that works best for them. The upper echelon offers prix fixe dinner for $44.95 and lunch for $29.95, while the second, more accessible option offers the same for $39.95 and $24.95.

Among the notable participants is Blue Hill at Stone Barns, situated on a historic farm in Pocantico Hills. This Michelin-starred restaurant (which turns 20 in May) crafts exquisite dishes that showcase the bounty of its own fields and the surrounding Hudson Valley farms. Another standout is The Roundhouse, located in Beacon, which blends industrial-chic aesthetics with farm-to-table cuisine, offering panoramic views of the Fishkill Creek. One out-of-the-way gem is The Vintage at Millbrook Inn, which serves up richly flavorful and inventive farm-to-table cuisine with hyperlocal ingredients

Throughout the week, diners can immerse themselves in a whirlwind of culinary creativity, from whimsical reinterpretations of classic dishes to daring flavor combinations. Special events such as cooking demonstrations and tasting workshops add an extra layer of excitement, fostering community engagement and collaboration among chefs, diners, and local producers.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week not only celebrates the region's culinary prowess but also plays a crucial role in supporting the local economy and fostering community spirit. By patronizing participating restaurants, diners contribute to the livelihood of small businesses, while also promoting tourism and highlighting the unique charm of the Hudson Valley.