Kingston Coffee Fix: The Buzzing City's Many Cafes

Whether you're craving a classic espresso or a specialty latte, Kingston’s buzzing coffee scene has blends of beans for every taste. Savor artisanal espresso at Rosie General, delight in lattes with house-made syrups at Village Coffee & Goods, enjoy a book alongside your brew at Rough Draft Bar & Books, or embrace eco-friendly coffee culture plus upcycled threads at La Vie Apres L’amour.

Rosie General

39 Broadway, Kingston

In a restored antique storefront where historic tin ceilings and hand sealed jars evoke a cozy, old world charm, Rosie General is part bakery, part Italian-meets-Jewish delicatessen, and part provisions market. It’s also a great spot to sit down and enjoy a coffee. Chef Anthony Sasso and his family run the shop, making everything in house—from the freshly baked sourdough to the handwritten signs. Stop in for an espresso, Americano, cortado, latte, macchiato, cappuccino, or cup of tea.

Village Coffee & Goods

17 Railroad Ave #102, Kingston

Run by husband-and-wife duo Mark Palmer and Anthea White, Village Coffee & Goods is a hidden gem offering freshly brewed coffee and a variety of baked goods. The cafe features a selection of espresso drinks including espresso, americano, cortado, latte, macchiato, and cappuccino. Specialty drinks include the Choc Maple Latte, Spiced Maple Latte, and Fat Toad Caramel Latte, each crafted with ingredients like house made spiced maple syrup and Vermont caramel. White and Palmer also run Village Grocery & Refillery, located just minutes away at 2 Jansen Avenue, where they continue to offer specialty coffee along with local produce and artisanal goods.

Monkey Joe Roasting Company

478 Broadway, Kingston

Modeled after a European coffee bar with a tin ceiling, fireplace, tiled floor, and schoolhouse lights, Monkey Joe Roasting Company has been roasting small batches of single-origin, specialty grade coffee since the year 2000. Their wide selection of coffee comes from around the world—from Central and South America to Africa and Southeast Asia. Offerings include drip coffee, espresso drinks, iced lattes, and coffee by the pound.

Rough Draft Bar & Books

82 John Street, Kingston

Since its 2018 opening in Kingston’s Stockade District, Rough Draft has become a local favorite. This bar-meets-bookstore offers a cozy spot to work and read while enjoying a latte, cold brew, or pastry. Their featured August latte, Lavender Time of Cholera, combines espresso from Counter Culture Coffee, lavender from Blooming Hill Farm, lapsang souchong smoked tea, vanilla bean, passionflower, and milk. Daily specials include GEM #5, a rare natural sundried Bolivian coffee with sweet, fruity, and funky peach and berry notes. Rough Draft also hosts events like author talks, trivia, and book clubs.

La Vie Apres L’amour

101 Abeel Street, Kingston

This woman-owned upcycled clothing boutique focuses on keeping clothes out of landfills—and keeping you chic—with fashion designed from used and vintage textiles. While the retail side of Apres L’amour offers clothes, home wares, and handmade skin care, the space also includes a new cafe (as well as an art gallery and owner Kaitlyn Murray’s studio). The cafe, which opened in early August, serves a selection of espresso drinks, pour-over coffee, tea, and fresh baked goods. For the sake of eco-friendliness, customers are encouraged to bring their own mugs or enjoy their beverages in custom mugs by Meltz Studio.

Kingston Social

237 Fair Street, Kingston

Opened in May, Kingston Social combines a cafe, mercantile, and art gallery in one space, offering a mix of Italian espresso drinks, curated home goods, and contemporary art. The cafe features espresso from Napoli’s Tostini alongside Italian pastries like cornetti and a variety of herbal teas and gelato. The mercantile section showcases high-quality items such as Amana Woolen Mill blankets and locally made gourmet products like Nine Jams from Hudson, Laurel & Ash maple syrup, Woodstock Honey. The gallery displays rotating exhibits, including works by late painter Karen Barth.

Camp Kingston

36 St James Street, Kingston

Camp Kingston is a multifaceted community space inspired by the nostalgic charm of summer camp. Owner Samuel Shapiro—whose family operated Camp Sequoia in Rock Hill for 75 years—created the venue as a blend of bar, cafe, mercantile, and social hub. The space has three areas: the mess hall, featuring a bar and mercantile with snacks and pantry items; the studio, equipped with a pool table and seating; and the canteen, which has arcade games. The cafe serves espresso drinks, beer, cocktails, and a menu of nostalgic yet elevated comfort foods like loaded tater tots, pizza bagels, and gourmet grilled cheese.

Uptown Coffee

1 Main Street, Kingston

Situated at the corner of Clinton and Main, Uptown Coffee is a cozy shop offering a range of beverages and snacks. Highlights include the dirty lemonade—tart, house-squeezed lemonade with a bright shot of espresso—and their lemon and white chocolate latte. Open daily, the cafe also serves a selection of house-made pastries and sandwiches. Additionally, the space hosts local events, such as a paint-and-sip fundraiser for the Hurley Nursery School.

Ball & Claw

213 Broadway, Port Ewen

Located in Port Ewen, very close to the waterfront in Kingston, Ball & Claw is an antique shop and coffee spot housed in a 1920s Dutch Colonial Revival building, complete with its original river stone fireplace, hardwood floors, and chestnut staircase. The coffee shop, run by Maria Philippis of the erstwhile Uptown restaurant Boitson’s, serves sweet and savory snacks, including house-made paninis, quiches, and Polish kolache with inventive fillings like spicy mezcal mango. A cocktail truck from Stockade Tavern is planned to be a regular feature in the garden, along with food pop-ups.