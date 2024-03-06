Maple Weekend in the Great Western Catskills

Every March, as winter gives way to the warmer days and still-crisp nights that increase sap flow, over 150 maple sugar shacks all over New York open their doors to the public as part of the state’s annual Maple Weekend. Taking place on two consecutive weekends, March 16-17 and March 23-24, the event offers the opportunity to visit farms and learn about the centuries’ old maple sugaring process, watch demonstrations, and enjoy maple syrup right from the source.



click to enlarge Photo by Harry Dutton Tree Juice Maple Syrup in Arkville

With 10 participating Maple Weekend producers located in Delaware County alone, the Great Western Catskills offers a look at maple producers of all sizes who are creating products that capture the essence of the region and help make New York the second largest maple producing state in the US. From pancake breakfasts to tree tapping demonstrations, farm tours, and samples galore, there’s something for everyone from foodies to families to love.

Delaware County Sugar Makers Participating in Maple Weekend

click to enlarge Sap collection at Brookside Maple

Brookside Maple

Matthew & Micah Scobie

2544 County Highway 2

Delancey, NY 13752

(607) 746-6618

Brookside Maple & Farm is a fourth-generation beef farm and a third-generation maple farm with 3,000 taps and counting! Visit them for demonstrations, tours, and maple samples.

Catskill Mountain Maple/Kaufman Farm

Tom & Jo Ann Kaufman

65 Charlie Wood Road

Delancey, NY 13752

(607) 746-6215

Learn the process of making maple syrup, and sample fresh-spun maple cotton fluff and maple popcorn and peanuts. From 9am to 1pm, enjoy a country breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, and pure maple syrup for a suggested donation.

click to enlarge Dar-View Maple in Delancey

Dar-View Maple

Brad Darling & Charlie Darling

2818 Fall Clove Road

Delancey, NY 13752

(607) 435-1657

Experience Dar-View Maple’s Tradition of six generations of maple syrup production. Taste free samples of maple products, enjoy free farm tours, and swing by ongoing demonstrations of how pure maple syrup is made, starting from the maple tree all the way to the table. Visitors can walk among the maple trees and watch the sap dripping in the sap buckets and tour the working dairy farm and even pet the farm animals.

Kenneth Burger Farm

Kenneth Burger

3437 Millbrook Road

Margaretville, NY 12455

(845) 586-4784

This is the farm’s 50th year of making maple syrup! Enjoy tours of the maple house, including some of the equipment from when the farm first started until now. Watch demonstrations including the making of maple syrup, maple cream, and maple candies, and take a tour of the tank house that is used for sap collection.

click to enlarge Maplewood Farm pure maple syrup

Maplewood Farm & Orchard

Duane & Karen LaFever

596 Miller Avenue

Bovina Center, NY 13740

(607) 832-4726

The farm will be operating the evaporator and demonstrating the process of syrup making. There will also be on-site maple sugar candy-making—and visitors can even stir their own! Enjoy coffee, tea, and lemonade as well as maple product samples.

Off Road Maple

The Jordan Family

195 Pomeroy Road

Franklin, NY 13775

(607) 829-2424

Enjoy a pancake breakfast from 8am to 1pm, followed by a walk through the sap house for an educational tour from 10am to 3pm with photo opportunities, maple samples, and a maple gift shop.

Reed’s Maple Products

1071 Reed Road

Hamden, NY 13782

(607) 363-2738

Visit this family farm and witness tree tapping and equipment demonstrations, enjoy hayrides, and try samples of their maple products, which range from pure maple syrup to maple cotton candy to maple hot sauce.

click to enlarge Roxbury Mountain Maple products

Roxbury Mountain Maple

Dave and Linda Holscher

50 Roxbury Mountain Road

Hobart, NY 13788

(607) 538-1500

Tour the sugar house with its blend of old and new as the farm expands to 28,000 taps and hundreds of miles of pipeline. Enjoy free hot drinks, pastries, maple chili, and more. Watch demonstrations and try warm maple syrup right out of the evaporator. Enjoy samples of their products such as maple candies, maple popcorn, maple soda, maple granulated sugar, and more.

click to enlarge Shaver-Hill Maple Farm Maple Popcorn

Shaver-Hill Maple Farm

David, Dwayne & Damian Hill and families

450 Shaver Road

Harpersfield, NY 13786

(607) 652-6792

Enjoy a pancake breakfast from 9am to 3pm. Tour the farm and enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride, try samples of several of their maple products, and visit the equipment showroom that is stocked with everything you need to make your own syrup.

click to enlarge Photo by Harry Dutton

Tree Juice Maple Syrup

Ryan, Jake & Rae

59 Rider Hollow Road

Arkville, NY 12406

(845) 204-8870

Visit the open house at the Tree Juice Maple Syrup Sap House at 251 Rider Hollow Road, with products offered for sample and sale. Visit the Barn at 59 Rider Hollow Road in Arkville to shop for more maple products. Their many inventive syrup flavors include everything from bourbon barrel to lemon and blueberry.

