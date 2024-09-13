Neverstill Wines Tasting Room Now Open in Hudson

Neverstill Wines, the women-led brand that debuted earlier this year, has opened its much-anticipated tasting room in the heart of Hudson. Before being named for Henry Hudson, the river was known by Native Americans as “the water that is never still.” The name Neverstill could also describe the powerhouse team behind it. Led by founder Christy Counts, winemaker and Master of Wine Nova Cadamatre, and assistant winemaker Bryce Lianna, Neverstill Wines centers on a laser focus on quality and a deep connection to its environment.



The Neverstill Ethos

Just as the Hudson river for which it’s named connects various parts of New York State, Neverstill Wines offers a bridge between the terroir of the Finger Lakes and the dynamic community of the city of Hudson. The brand’s core philosophy is a commitment to constant evolution. "It is one of perpetual movement, focused on continual growth and pushing boundaries,” says founder Christy Counts. This dynamic ethos is reflected in the wines and the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The Finger Lakes, with its cool climate and long growing season, plays a crucial role in the quality of Neverstill’s wines. For Counts, choosing this region for the vineyard was a deliberate decision based on sustainability and the area’s unique potential.

A Stunning Tasting Room Reflecting the Essence of Water

The new tasting room offers more than just fine wine—it is an immersive experience where the design pays homage to the vital role of water in winemaking. The Neverstill vineyard (Hidden View Vineyard) is on the west side of Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes. “The deep water of Seneca Lake is crucial to the success of the vineyard as it moderates the widely variable regional temperatures, which enables us to grow the highest quality of grapes,” explains Counts.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Neverstill Wines

This connection to water is a key design theme throughout the tasting room. “We wanted to reflect our appreciation of water in the look and feel of our overall brand,” she adds. “You will see a dynamic element in our labels, branding materials, and the tasting room interior design. In the tasting room, this ode to water is reflected in our light fixtures, our textiles, and even in our marble tables.” The room, designed by Amy Ilias, former EVP of Art & Design at ABC Carpet & Home, balances elegance with tranquility, making it a perfect place to savor Neverstill’s signature wines.

The long term goal, according to Counts, is to move the production facility from the Finger Lakes down to the Hudson area. “Our vision includes a holistic tasting experience where guests can also tour and learn about our production process,” she says.

A Partnership Built on Quality

Counts and Nova Cadamatre's partnership is powerful— rooted in a shared vision for creating high-quality wines. “Nova was on my radar from the beginning as her credentials and reputation are well known. Quality is essential to us and we had no doubt that Nova could deliver,” says Counts. Cadamatre, the first woman winemaker in the US to earn the title of Master of Wine, brings over 20 years of experience and a deep understanding of the Finger Lakes terroir.

The tasting room offers a chance to experience Neverstill Wines firsthand. Their low-alcohol, fresh, and vibrant wines are the darlings of modern wine consumers. The current offerings are Riesling in both dry and off-dry styles, Chenin Blanc, and Cabernet Franc.

While the tasting room is focused on showcasing the wines, Neverstill also offers a small taste of locally sourced artisanal charcuterie. This commitment to local sourcing extends the brand's sustainability and community engagement values. Although events are still in the planning stages, the team is eager to host a variety of gatherings in the coming months.

Neverstill’s Hidden View Vineyard is certified under New York Sustainable Winegrowing, and their ecofriendly efforts also extend to the tasting room. "We are excited to announce our participation in the Re-Cork Program. We are the first business partner for Re-Cork in Hudson,” says Counts. The program recycles used wine corks into valuable products like flooring and insulation, and the tasting room features a "Cork Donation Bin" where locals can contribute to the cause.

When asked about the future of sustainability at Neverstill, Counts notes that organic and biodynamic certification is also on their radar. "That is something that is certainly on our minds. We started farming the Hidden View Vineyard two years ago and have only harvested one vintage,” she says. “It takes time to get to know a vineyard and determine what the land and vines' capacities will be regarding organic farming."

Located on the bustling Warren Street, surrounded by antique shops, boutiques, restaurants, and art galleries, the Neverstill tasting room is poised to become a vital part of Hudson’s lively society. “We very much look forward to becoming part of the community and collaborating with other local businesses," says Counts. Follow the current of visitors and experience everything Neverstill has to offer.