"Nine Chefs, One Table" Brings a Dazzling, Eclectic Array of Culinary Talent to Kerhonkson

Typically, sampling the fare of nine outstanding chefs would take you at least a few days—and that’s assuming you have nothing else at all to do but tour fine restaurants. True gastrophiles won’t want to miss out, then, on the rare opportunity offered by Chef Einat Admony’s second-ever iteration of “Nine Chefs, One Table.” The dinner, to benefit the James Beard Foundation, will bring together a sparkling array of dazzling culinary talent for a memorable feast at a private residence in Kerhonkson on September 1.

For Admony, who grew up in Tel Aviv and cooked around the world before arriving in New York and becoming a pillar of the international Israeli cooking community, it’s a fantasy come to life. “The inspiration for this event is deeply personal and rooted in my passion for hosting,” she says. “Ever since I bought my house upstate in 2016, I’ve envisioned bringing together a group of chefs I admire to create an unforgettable culinary experience.”

A three-time James Beard nominee, Admony’s been featured in a long list of top-ranked publications, authored two cookbooks, and is a double-time champion and competitor of Food Network’s "Chopped" and "Throwdown! with Bobby Flay". Her current endeavor, Balaboosta NYC (the word means “perfect housewife and mother” in Yiddish), offers modern Israeli cuisine influenced by her family’s Persian and Yemenite roots.

For “Nine Chefs, One Table,” expect a joyful pop-up expression of Admony’s underlying philosophy. “The idea centers on a family-style, interactive meal that brings everyone together, reflecting more than just my love for cooking—it embodies the essence of how I host,” she says. “For me, hosting is about more than serving food; it’s about creating an atmosphere where people feel connected, inspired, and nourished in every sense.”

The eight guest chefs joining Admony are Amanda Freitag, Esther Choi, Ilan Hall, Gabriele Bertaccini, TJ Steele, Bricia Lopez, Shenarri Freeman, and Miriam Milord. All are culinary rockstars with expertise in cuisines ranging from Oaxacan and Mediterranean to vegan Southern and Korean—the creme de la creme of a very eclectic crop. “The chefs I selected for this event were chosen not just for their culinary expertise, but for their ability to complement one another in a way that creates a balanced menu,” says Admony. “Each of them brings a distinct flavor, perspective, and energy to the table, which I believe will blend seamlessly to produce a dynamic that truly works. I wanted to cook alongside individuals whose creativity inspires me and who share a passion for bringing people together through food.”

The menu at last year’s event included Admony’s own cucumber zucchini salad, Wagyu kebabs, cavatelli, grilled pulpo, and aged duck. This year’s celebration, to be held at an as-yet-undisclosed private residence in Kerhonkson, will feature a bonus 10th outstanding chef: Christopher Weathered, chef/owner at Mill & Main in Kerhonkson and a favorite of Admony’s, will be serving appetizers during the cocktail hour.

Tickets are available for $295 on Eventbrite, and include food, beverage pairing, entertainment, and raffle entrance.