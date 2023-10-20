Peripheral Wine Festival Returns to Hudson October 28

Founded in 2016 by the inimitable chef Zak Pelaccio, of the now-defunct but iconic restaurant Fish & Game, the Peripheral Wine Festival has been a major proponent of organic, low-intervention, and natural wines in the Hudson Valley.

The one-day fair of all things fermented has increased in size each year, both in vendors and participants, outgrowing its one-time home in the garden at BackBar. This year, Peripheral will return to the parking lot behind Kitty’s new event space, The Caboose, on October 28 for its eighth year of unlimited tastings of wine, fruit wine, cider, beer, makgeolli, vermouth, kombucha, and other beverages.

Peripheral Wine Festival, sponsored by Hudson-based natural wine shop Grapefruit Wines, always gives preference to small-scale farmers and winemakers, both established and emerging, working in the areas of native yeast fermentation, organic practices, and minimal intervention. Vendors are based everywhere from the Hudson Valley to the greater US and countries all across the globe. That said, in recent years, the event, which has been produced by local sommelier Lila Holland since 2017, has had a special focus guiding the curation. This year, Peripheral is shining a spotlight on producers of fruit wines, botanical ciders, and other non-grape ferments.

"With each year we have more producers from the Northeast and US, more brand-new producers, and more focus on hybrid grapes, coferments, fruit wines, and other climate-conscious ferments in addition to our more traditional natural wine producers," Holland says. "It's almost self-selecting to become a snapshot of what's next in the future of winemaking."



While most other craft beverage fairs charge a pour fee, all vendors at Peripheral have the option to participate for free, removing the barrier to entry for micro- and newly established brands. For some, Peripheral will be the first time they share their product with the public.Some of this year's vendors that she is most excited about include Bay Area-based Terah Wine Co. , Brooklyn's Greenpoint Cidery , Portuguese winemaker Serradinha , Texas-based natty wine slingers Alta Marfa , Ohio-based fruit wine wizards (and repeat vendor) Fruitblood , and Domaine Delahaye from France.

In addition to unlimited tastings and the opportunity to mingle directly with the craft beverage producers, Peripheral includes food from local restaurants. This year, guest chefs come from local favorites like Kitty’s, Gaskins, Bodega Aguila Real, DPNB Pasta & Provisions, and Cafe Mutton will be selling onsite.

The eighth annual Peripheral Wine Festival kicks off on Friday, October 27 with a welcome party at Padrona featuring pours from Catch & Release Wines and Dewey's Wines. Things wrap up following the festival with an afterparty at Lawrence Park featuring a vinyl DJ, drinks, and a pop-up pizza party.

Peripheral will take place on October 28,12-5pm, at 14 Montgomery Street in Hudson. Advance tickets are $65, and door tickets are $70.