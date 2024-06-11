Tips for Building Your Own Firewood, Trash-Bin, Garden, or Storage Shed

Anyone who has a garden currently in bloom or a trusty wood-burning stove waiting for winter knows the benefit of a great storage shed. While there may be plenty of pre-built sheds on the market for firewood, garbage, or garden needs, there’s no better way to ensure that a shed fits a homeowner’s needs than to build the perfect one themselves. With a step-by-step IKEA-style shed plan in 50 designs from New Paltz-based Glenn’s Sheds, homeowners are sure to find a long-lasting DIY solution that fits a range of budgets and any preferred style, size, and storage need.

Founded by Glenn Nystrup, Glenn’s Sheds has built thousands of quality firewood and utility sheds for homeowners in the Hudson Valley and the surrounding states since 2012. A math teacher by training, Nystrup’s sheds are designed to maximize the drying potential of firewood and keep it dry for years if needed. Whether located on a genteel riverside estate or at a rustic cabin in the woods, the striking, minimalist wood sheds enhance the beauty of a home’s surrounding landscape.

While Nystrup and his team primarily travel to local homeowners to construct sheds onsite, over the years people have contacted him from thousands of miles away. With so many interested customers but with a limited delivery radius, Nystrup came up with the idea of creating easy-to-follow shed plans that are easy for anyone to follow, from homeowners to scout troops and school groups. All designs contain detailed materials and cut lists, as well as advice for practical swaps and materials selection.

Ready to add a spiffy-looking, much-needed storage shed to the homestead that will stand the test of time? Here are Nystrup’s top tips for preparing for a job well done.

Planning the Building Timeline and Gathering Materials

This may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s important to read through all the plans for building any kind of wood shed well ahead of when a perfect-weather weekend shows up. According to Nystrup, building a shed may require tools not already on-hand, such as an impact screwdriver or star-drive wood screws, whose six-point pattern is preferred for its ability to withstand more torque.

The heavy gauge metal recommended for roofing in Glenn’s Sheds plans (which are aesthetically pleasing and dramatically lengthen the lifespan of the shed) often need to be special-ordered one to two weeks in advance. When gathering the materials, bring the plans to the lumberyard to show the staff select and help gather the lumber.



Locating the Perfect Spot for a Foundation

Nystrup says that one of the most important steps to ensuring the longevity of a shed is ensuring that the building site is level. Because soil can shift and sink with weight over time, he recommends establishing a sturdier foundation for the shed to sit on top of. A gravel or crushed-stone pad is an easy solution, though not a necessity. To help the shed level on any foundation, sleepers can be added underneath the shed in the form of concrete blocks, pavers, and even extra lumber. All of these materials will need to be gathered and prepped in advance as well.

Enjoying the Process

Aside from its added utility and value to any property, Nystrup says that one of the greatest benefits of building a DIY shed is the fulfillment of taking on the project itself.

“Each time you look at your beautiful shed, know that you had a hand in building it, and learned about tools and building—all at your own pace,” he says. “There is also great satisfaction in building with family and friends, and especially with children who will delight in helping with a weekend project that will last for years or decades to come.”

To learn more about Glenn’s Sheds, tips for mastering the art of the woodburning lifestyle, or to purchase a shed plan, visit Glennssheds.com.