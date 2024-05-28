Kingston Design Connection’s Second Habitat House Opens May 31

click to enlarge This year's KDC Habitat House is in Saugerties.

The nonprofit Kingston Design Connection (KDC) is dedicated to showcasing the work of local interior designers and artisans through its various initiatives, including talks, networking events, collaborations, and the most well-known—the annual Kingston Design Showhouse. This Friday, May 31, KDC unveils its second collaboration with Ulster County Habitat for Humanity, designing and staging a Habitat-built home in Saugerties.



KDC produces annual Kingston Design Showhouses that promote the work of interior designers, who are assigned certain areas or rooms in the house; the designed showhouses are then presented for a week of public perusal. Proceeds from each year’s event are targeted for a KDC-chosen nonprofit partner.

click to enlarge The Habitat House's bedrooms before the designers camein.

Since its founding, KDC’s annual design showhouse has raised over $25,000 for community organizations like People’s Place and Ulster County Habitat for Humanity (UHFH), and donated $100,000 worth of design-build services to the Kingston City Land Bank. Back in 2022, KDC selected Ulster Habitat as its Kingston Design Showhouse nonprofit partner. “In working with them in 2022, we learned about the amazing work Ulster Habitat is doing building three affordable homes from the ground up each year,” says Maryline Damour, KDC’s founder. “We’re continuing to support this effort through an ongoing collaboration.”

According to its mission, Ulster County Habitat for Humanity—founded in 1996—aims to eliminate substandard housing through building new homes, advocating for fair and just housing policies, and providing training and resource access to help families improve the condition of their shelters. With a goal of building/renovating three homes a year, Ulster Habitat has more than 200 active volunteers.

click to enlarge The 2024 Habitat House's kitchen.

This year’s KDC/Habitat collaboration is at 47 Bromley Road, Saugerties, a three-bedroom, two-bath ranch. The collaborative homes get the same designer treatment as KDC’s regular showhouses, with one difference. “Since we began the Kingston Design Showhouse in 2018, we’ve always reserved a few spots for up-and-coming designers; now that we’re producing two showhouses, we took the opportunity to focus the Kingston Design Connection Habitat House exclusively on more junior designers,” she says. “Showhouses are typically reserved for more seasoned designers, and so this is a unique opportunity.”

This year's Habitat House designers are:

Salvick Studio (Primary Bedroom) - @ salvickstudio Shana Luther (Living Room) - @ shanaluther Atara Lynn Interiors (Guest Bedroom) - @ ataralynninteriors Weird Specialty (Kitchen and Deck) - @ weirdspecialty Caleigh McLoughlin (Home Office) - @ calmcloughlin Maryline Damour (KDC founder) - @ maryline_damour Kingston Design Connection, Maryline Damour and Executive Director Jennifer Salvemini: @ kingston.design.connection

Another aspect of the collaboration that differs from KDC’s usual showhouses: Furnishings in the KDC/Habitat home come from Ulster Habitat’s ReStore on Route 28—a discount furniture and home improvement center that sells donated materials at reduced prices to the general public in support of Ulster Habitat’s mission. The ReStores encourage the reuse, repair, and recycling of furnishings and building materials—saving items from landfills and promoting affordable, local shopping opportunities.



Speaker Series

In addition to the showhouse, KDC began collaborating last year with Ulster Habitat on “Building with Community,” a home improvement speaker series. Once a month from spring to fall, Upstate New York design/build professionals share tips and advice for new or hopeful homeowners. This year’s series began in April at the Fuller Building in Kingston and concludes on September 25. “At each event, there’s a vignette of ReStore items curated by local designers that attendees can shop,” Damour adds. “The goal is to connect Upstate New York design/build professionals to each other and to potential clients, and showcase the amazing items at ReStore!” Kate Wood of Worth Preserving speaks Wednesday, May 29 on “Unlocking the Potential of Historic Houses.” On June 26, MJ Collum of Catskill Mountain Houses explores how to “Renovate Your Home for Maximum Return.”

click to enlarge The newly built back deck of the Habitat House.

Damour encourages people to visit the Saugerties KDC/Habitat home during its Open House—the public may visit from 10am-6pm May 31 through June 2, and from 12pm to 6pm on June 8 and 9. Tickets are $18 in advance, and $20 at the door. “It’s a great opportunity for the public to tour a Habitat house and see up close the great work the designers are doing!” Damour says.

Also, touring a showhouse provides insights that visitors don’t get from their usual exposure to home design, according to Damour. “Though people watch design shows, many have not experienced being in a room thoughtfully designed to the last detail. It’s an experience,” she explains. “It’s also an opportunity to talk to the designers about their work and maybe get some useful tips.”

Combining her passion for design with helping improve living conditions for others is a blessing that’s grown beyond Damour’s expectations, she says. “When I created the Kingston Design Showhouse, I didn’t expect it to be an annual event, let alone grow into a nonprofit,” she notes. “Our mission to connect the design-build industry for economic development dovetails with Ulster Habitat creating affordable homes. Working together, both organizations increase their capacity to deliver more programs and connect more of our communities. I think that’s pretty cool.”