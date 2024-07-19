Kingston Design Showhouse Returns This October...in Stone Ridge

Since Maryline Damour launched Kingston Design Connection nearly six years ago, the project has been doing exactly what the name promises—connecting. Their annual showhouse brings together local designers, tradespeople, vendors, makers, and artists to transform a Hudson Valley home, with the objective of connecting new collaborators and clients as well as boosting economic development.
KDC took last year off the showhouse to focus on building their partnership with Ulster County’s Habitat for Humanity, plan more year-round programming, and hone their long-term vision. But the beloved showhouse will be making its highly-anticipated return come October—only this time, it won’t be in Kingston.
This year’s location is at 3714 Main Street in Stone Ridge. “The Hudson Valley is huge and there are some people who will never come to Kingston even if they're right across the river,” Damour says. “Moving in various parts of upstate New York means that we can connect and reach more people.”
In their geographic expansion, KDC is leaning into its identity as “America’s Main Street Showhouse,” a nod to how embedded they are in the local community. “The showhouse has really become a display of the region's talent, whereas other showhouses really don't have that,” says executive director Jennifer Salvemini. “It was really awesome for us to also find our show house this year on an actual Main Street.”
Along with KDC’s collaborations with Ulster County Habitat for Humanity this year—including designing a Habitat-built home to bring awareness to the nonprofit’s work—proceeds from the showhouse will go to the organization.
Engaging the businesses and residents of the busy, artistic, and walkable City of Kingston was never an issue for KDC—moving to other areas of the Hudson Valley presents a new, but thrilling challenge. “We're excited to see how the Kingston Design Showhouse can activate Stone Ridge and the surrounding hamlets, engage with the local businesses there, and to see what we can do and what partnerships we can create,” Salvemini says. “It's a very exciting prospect.”
The Kingston Design Showhouse opens October 11-27, you can find more information on kingstondesignconnection.com.