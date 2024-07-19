Kingston Design Showhouse Returns This October...in Stone Ridge

Since Maryline Damour launched Kingston Design Connection nearly six years ago, the project has been doing exactly what the name promises—connecting. Their annual showhouse brings together local designers, tradespeople, vendors, makers, and artists to transform a Hudson Valley home, with the objective of connecting new collaborators and clients as well as boosting economic development.



KDC took last year off the showhouse to focus on building their partnership with Ulster County’s Habitat for Humanity, plan more year-round programming, and hone their long-term vision. But the beloved showhouse will be making its highly-anticipated return come October—only this time, it won’t be in Kingston.

This year’s location is at 3714 Main Street in Stone Ridge. “The Hudson Valley is huge and there are some people who will never come to Kingston even if they're right across the river,” Damour says. “Moving in various parts of upstate New York means that we can connect and reach more people.”



Built in the early 1700s, the center hall Colonial is flanked by windowed parlors shedding light onto the heart pine floors. The real draw is the basement’s Tack Tavern, a space used as a meeting place for the Ulster County Court after the Brits’

in 1777. KDC will be renovating three of the four parlors, the kitchen, a primary bathroom, a hall bathroom, three bedrooms, the back porch, the outdoor space, and of course, the tavern. The designers for these spaces are yet to be determined, and KDC is still accepting

until July 31.

click to enlarge The basement, Tack Tavern.

In their geographic expansion, KDC is leaning into its identity as “America’s Main Street Showhouse,” a nod to how embedded they are in the local community. “The showhouse has really become a display of the region's talent, whereas other showhouses really don't have that,” says executive director Jennifer Salvemini. “It was really awesome for us to also find our show house this year on an actual Main Street.”



Local economic development has always been Damour’s goal, and branching out to new neighborhoods is only broadening the project’s impact on the community. KDC is reaching out to engage businesses in Stone Ridge specifically in the project. Every permanently installed design element from the renovation (landscaping, wallpaper, lighting, tiling, cabinetry) is gifted to the owner of the home as a way to increase the property’s value.





Along with KDC’s collaborations with

this year—including

to bring awareness to the nonprofit’s work—proceeds from the showhouse will go to the organization.

Engaging the businesses and residents of the busy, artistic, and walkable City of Kingston was never an issue for KDC—moving to other areas of the Hudson Valley presents a new, but thrilling challenge. “We're excited to see how the Kingston Design Showhouse can activate Stone Ridge and the surrounding hamlets, engage with the local businesses there, and to see what we can do and what partnerships we can create,” Salvemini says. “It's a very exciting prospect.”



The Kingston Design Showhouse opens October 11-27, you can find more information on kingstondesignconnection.com.

