Prepping Firewood for Autumn

When the nighttime temperatures start to dip, many upstaters are raring to light up the ol’ wood stove or fireplace. But for many people, that cozy thought is quickly followed by a nagging reminder that it’s likely been a while since they checked to see if they had any firewood that’s ready to burn.



What does it actually mean for wood to be ready to burn, or

“seasoned,” and why does that matter? For the answer to that question, we turned to Glenn Nystrup, owner of New Paltz-based

. Since 2012, Glenn’s Sheds has been providing homeowners in New York’s Hudson Valley and the surrounding states with minimalist

designed to help firewood achieve its full potential.

“Wood can be dry internally, externally, or both. When firewood is not dry we might have trouble burning it, get a reduced BTU (or heat energy) output, or endanger the chimney,” says Nystrup. “Providing plenty of time for drying is essential to get the most from your firewood and your efforts.”

Read on for Nystrup’s top firewood seasoning tips for heading into the colder seasons with confidence.

Green vs Seasoned Wood

While it might seem logical to think that firewood that doesn’t look wet is automatically dry enough to burn, Nystrup says that’s not always the case.

“Externally, wood can be wet from snow or rain. Internally, it is a different story,” he says. “The cells of the wood itself contain water—this is what helps sustain life in the tree when growing. When a tree is freshly cut it is considered ‘green’ because it still has moisture in the internal cells. When the internal cells are dry, that is when the wood is ‘seasoned’ and ready to burn.”

To complicate matters, the type of wood—think maple, oak, ash—have varying levels of moisture content. “For this reason different woods have different drying times,” he says. “Most woods will dry in a few months to a year, depending on the drying conditions. Oak often takes up to two years to be fully dry.”

According to Nystrup, most stove manufacturers suggest only burning wood when it has below 20 percent moisture content. Homeowners interested in going the extra mile can measure the moisture themselves using an appropriate hydrometer.

The Importance of Maximizing BTU

“The British thermal unit (BTU) is the way we gauge the heat value of the firewood we burn,” says Nystrup. “If your firewood is not fully dry you will not get maximum BTU heat from the burn. Wood that is ‘wet,’ or internally even still moist, simply cannot burn as hot as it is capable of. Yet the wood will disappear in the fire—and potential heat will be squandered.”

Instead of creating heat, the BTUs created from trying to burn unseasoned wood just goes into boiling off residual water so that the wood ignites in the first place. In the process, the wood also releases pollution into the air and creosote into the chimney, which can lead to a fire hazard.

How to Ensure Firewood is Seasoned

Homeowners looking to season their own wood for the fall and winter should have started the previous spring. “If you wish to be at the top of your game in regards to dry firewood, start your drying with plenty of time before the burn—and set up the best storage you can in time to do this,” he says. “Loading a breathable woodshed full of firewood in the spring will allow the wood to dry all summer and then be ready for use in the fall.”

Unlike tarps that trap moisture and encourage firewood to rot prematurely, Nystrup’s firewood sheds are engineered to maximize the drying potential of firewood and keep it dry for years if needed.

Heading into autumn without that head start on seasoning?

In a pinch, ash can be burned shortly after the tree has been cut down, says Nystrup. If ordering a cord of firewood for the season from someone else, asking the seller if they know how long the wood was seasoned and in what conditions it’s been stored is the best way to ensure the firewood has been properly dried.

“Small quantities of exterior moisture are not a problem. Once the wood is dry internally, the external moisture can dry quickly with dry or windy days,” he says. “Or, when placed briefly indoors near a stove, the evaporated moisture places much appreciated humidity in the air of our homes in a season when it is needed."

Get a Head Start on Next Year's Firewood

