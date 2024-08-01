 Aquarius Horoscope | August 2024 | Aquarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Aquarius Horoscope | August 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

To say that you have "itchy feet" would be an understatement. Before you flip the table of your life by impulsively relocating, initiating a break-up, or altering your appearance in a permanent way, ask yourself what needs changing on a deeper level. Sometimes, when we feel like we "just can't take it anymore," the "it" has more to do with the limits we impose on ourselves. The drastic change we desire is freedom from all the stories we've told ourselves about who we are. Give yourself permission to go against your internal or ancestral grain before indulging in extreme upheaval.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
