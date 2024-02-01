 Aquarius Horoscope | February 2024 | Aquarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Aquarius Horoscope | February 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

When we reach the end of certain stories that are no longer relevant for us, we may be tempted to resist surrendering to the inevitable. I urge you to get curious about the things that are beginning to corrode, become stagnant, or inert. You are granted x-ray vision this month to see into the mystery of your own mind, heart, and energy. The root of problems and unviable elements of your life are exposed and you become privy to knowledge that was kept from you. Open the door wider so that whatever needs to leave can. You're at the beginning stages of regeneration and deep empowerment.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher.

