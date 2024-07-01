Aquarius Horoscope | July 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

You're standing at the threshold of your own becoming. It's as if you've been toiling away in obscurity on a project that required the utmost secrecy, sensitivity, and tenderness. The time has come for a great unveiling, and it looks like that project is located in or on your body. The whole "butterfly emerging from the chrysalis" metaphor is so cliche, but couldn't be more perfect. There may be a bit of pain as you emerge, but only because you're exposing some virgin skin. You will acclimate to the light and noise of the outside world. Take your sweet time.