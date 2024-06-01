Aquarius Horoscope | June 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

It's time to have your heartstrings pulled by the people (or plants or animals) in your life that need loving care. You're always up for repairing what needs mending, but instead of fixing problems based on logic, you're being called to hold space for vulnerability. Perhaps it's your own heart that needs mending. If that's the case, treat yourself with the utmost gentleness. Give yourself space to feel your feelings. This could even extend to a precious project that needs care. It's not a time for whipping something into shape. It's time for soft places to land.