Aquarius Horoscope | May 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

Is it possible to have too much fun? Is it possible to be too inspired, expressive, and mentally stimulated? You're about to find out. We all react differently when presented with too many opportunities that we find attractive. Some of us get paralyzed with overwhelming fear of picking the wrong thing. Some of us become giddy and overestimate our ability to juggle everything at once. This month, you're learning to connect the dots between all of the possibilities for enjoyment that are on offer. You're learning how to take fun less seriously and lose the guilt about changing your mind.