 Aquarius Horoscope | November 2023 | Aquarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Aquarius Horoscope | November 2023

click to enlarge Aquarius Horoscope | November 2023

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

Typically, you're a loner who likes to do their own thing, but this month you belong to the world—and you seem to love it. Your ability to wield power effectively is unmatched at the moment. A leadership position or some other pivotal role in a group effort seems inevitable right now, or perhaps you're just feeling like you're at the top of your game. Be ethical. The tradeoff for this present feeling of invincibility is that if you abuse your power or status at this time there will be a grave downfall. Use your powers for good.

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

