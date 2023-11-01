Aquarius Horoscope | November 2023

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

Typically, you're a loner who likes to do their own thing, but this month you belong to the world—and you seem to love it. Your ability to wield power effectively is unmatched at the moment. A leadership position or some other pivotal role in a group effort seems inevitable right now, or perhaps you're just feeling like you're at the top of your game. Be ethical. The tradeoff for this present feeling of invincibility is that if you abuse your power or status at this time there will be a grave downfall. Use your powers for good.