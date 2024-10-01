Aquarius Horoscope | October 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

The term "galaxy brain" was coined for your ilk; the ones who are able to zoom out and make the bigger ideological connections that everyone else misses. You are also the zodiac's intellectual architect—designing new blueprints and building conceptual scaffolds from which to hang our lived experience. This month, you'll have to shift gears and begin a dismantling process and, possibly, violate your own codes of belief. While uncomfortable, know that this period of time will ultimately result in the ability to envision larger frameworks of reality. The price of admission is relinquishing some dearly held attitudes about right and wrong.