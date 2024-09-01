Aquarius Horoscope | September 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

Money has no intrinsic value. But, we all can agree that it buys us the things we do value, like food and shelter. At this point in time, you're trying to put both the concept of money and the reality of money in their proper places. Your feelings about it keep shapeshifting. You'd do well to remember that no amount of hating or loving money will solve the conundrum of how and what to value. A new era of learning to neutralize the subject of money and assigning value to more eternal qualities is dawning.