 Aquarius Horoscope | September 2024 | Aquarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Aquarius Horoscope | September 2024

By

click to enlarge Aquarius Horoscope | September 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

Money has no intrinsic value. But, we all can agree that it buys us the things we do value, like food and shelter. At this point in time, you're trying to put both the concept of money and the reality of money in their proper places. Your feelings about it keep shapeshifting. You'd do well to remember that no amount of hating or loving money will solve the conundrum of how and what to value. A new era of learning to neutralize the subject of money and assigning value to more eternal qualities is dawning. 

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation