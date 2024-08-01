Aries Horoscope | August 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

One of the few things we can control in life is what we reveal and what we hide. Sometimes we hide bits of information or parts of ourselves from others to protect our privacy. Sometimes we hide things in order to control what others feel about us. When we hide things from others to manipulate an outcome, we rob our friends of consent, but we also rob ourselves of being truly known. You're being challenged this month to authentically express your thoughts and feelings, and let the chips fall where they may. Love yourself enough to cede control.