Aries Horoscope | July 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

In the coming weeks you will be shown, beyond a shadow of doubt, who your true allies are. They are the people, organizations, and institutions that you feel safe with. If you find yourself curtailing your true expression, needing to omit aspects of yourself in the name of peacekeeping, or compromising your values to fit in with a particular group, it's time to leave. Do not worry about being on your own. False alliances just make it more difficult for the right people and situations to find you. In fact, you are particularly supported in creating with those you love wholeheartedly.