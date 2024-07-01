 Aries Horoscope | July 2024 | Aries | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Aries Horoscope | July 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

In the coming weeks you will be shown, beyond a shadow of doubt, who your true allies are. They are the people, organizations, and institutions that you feel safe with. If you find yourself curtailing your true expression, needing to omit aspects of yourself in the name of peacekeeping, or compromising your values to fit in with a particular group, it's time to leave. Do not worry about being on your own. False alliances just make it more difficult for the right people and situations to find you. In fact, you are particularly supported in creating with those you love wholeheartedly.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
